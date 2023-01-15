Parler Share
News

Viral TikTok Star Dies Suddenly of Suspected Heart Attack at 33

 By Jack Davis  January 15, 2023 at 4:19pm
Parler Share

Taylor LeJeune, who was known to his TikTok followers as Waffler69, died Wednesday at the age of 33.

LeJeune was from Lafayette, Louisiana, and at the time of his death had more than 1.7 million followers who enjoyed watching him eat very strange things according to the Advocate.

Clayton Claydorm, who was LeJeune’s brother posted a TikTok video saying that his brother died soon after being taken to the hospital.

He said his brother’s death was believed to be due to a heart attack.

Trending:
Relative of Coretta Scott King Despises New MLK Statue, Has Crude Comparison for It: $10M 'Wasted'

“This is still pretty new, I don’t know what’s gonna be happening in the near future,” he said.

“But I thought I should get on TikTok and let everybody know. Please keep his legacy alive.”

Claydorm had a request for his brother’s fans.

“Watch his content that he does have out. Keep him alive. He loved making people happy,” he said.

The last video LeJeune posted was on Wednesday, when he ate a mammoth Fruit Loop dipped in milk, according to The Sun.

Related:
Woman with No History of Heart Issues Dies Suddenly of Cardiac Arrest, Friend Calls on Community for Help

Other adventures saw him try to use an electric kettle to boil a package of hot dogs or eat a 30-plus-year-old box of cereal.

That was the same day LeJeune was not feeling well and called his mother, Claydorm said, according to TMZ.

Claydorm said his brother later called for an ambulance to get to a local hospital, where he died.

Claydorm stated LeJeune’s father and grandfather suffered from genetic heart problems.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Former NFL Player Arrested on Kidnapping Charges
Elon Musk Unsettled by Klaus Schwab's 'Ominous' Opening Remarks at World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting
'A Frightening Sight': NFL Player Stretchered Off Field and Immediately Taken to Hospital After Being Unable to Stand Up
Tributes Pour in After Hockey Star Dies from Heart Attack
18-Year-Old Athlete Dies Unexpectedly in His Sleep - Over 500 People Step Up in Big Way
See more...

Conversation