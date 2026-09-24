Viral Toddler Entertainer Ms. Rachel Teaches Kids Letters with Friend Who Helped Terrorists Get Away on Oct. 7

Inshallah, friends!

That, at least, is how I picture every new episode of Ms. Rachel’s kids’ show starting out, now that she’s basically become a front for the Hamas-apologizing left.

Not only has the kiddie streamer effectively turned her show into a way to smuggle anti-Israel sentiment into children’s programming, she’s now platforming bona fide terror supporters on her show.

According to numerous reports that surfaced earlier this week, Ms. Rachel had a Palestinian photojournalist named Motaz Azaiza on in 2025, identifying him as “my friend Motaz” and having him help teach kiddies the letter “M.”

Now, it turns out that not only did Azaiza celebrate the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks on Israel in footage he posted that day, he admitted in a recent interview that he withheld footage of Israeli hostages being beaten in the street by the terrorists who committed the acts.

His reasoning? “I did not want to ruin the lives of the people who were filmed.” Oh yeah, those lives were clearly more important than the Israelis they were brutalizing.

For those of you who grew up or had your kids grow up before the age of this woman — and, as one who has lived through her pap with two kids, let me be the first to say I envy you in the same way the living will envy the dead in the aftermath of the nuclear winter that falls upon the earth when the Venusian reptilians finally attack us — “Ms. Rachel” is the nom du kiddie programming of Rachel Griffin Accurso, a relentlessly positive and horribly earnest YouTuber whose content is aimed at parents looking for videos for pre-K children. (And yes, I understand that those tonal qualities are far too common in modern children’s edutainment, but this is a woman so saccharine and overly sincere that she makes Mr. Rogers look like Lenny Bruce.)

Would you allow your children or grandchildren to watch Ms. Rachel? Yes No

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However, as long as she stuck to teaching your kids stuff, I’ll admit this much: She was actually kind of good at it, having been an early childhood educator in the New York City public preschool program.

While she started her channel in 2019, the COVID lockdowns supercharged her content, and she became one of the most popular channels on the streaming service.

And sure, her grating “Hi, friends!” at the beginning of every episode, in a sing-song voice, has given many a parent nightmares, but compared to the slop that was available on YouTube for parents at the time she came along, it was actually pretty decent.

Those who paid attention to her channel’s development may have noticed some creeping wokeness seeping in; while my wife and I initially attributed this to the fact that NYC public school teachers are going to act like NYC public school teachers, we finally pulled the plug after she decided to shove “pride” month down everyone’s throats in 2024 and then scolded everyone who thought this was inappropriate.

Around the same time, she began associating herself loosely with the conflict in Gaza, albeit with the initially modest aim of helping children in war zones.

The eagle-eyed may have noticed that, while she helped the kids in Hamas-run, war-torn Gaza Strip and other strife-filled places like Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, she seemed strangely oblivious to the children of innocent Israeli Jews slain on Oct. 7.

Increasingly, one did not have to look hard to find which side she was acting as a booster for, having thrown all caution to the wind and abandoned all pretense of caring about, say, the Jewish kids who might have lost parents due to the terror attacks, or who live in fear because of the terrorists who started this war.

Most recently, you’ve probably seen her implicitly berating Ed Sheeran for having the audacity to not platform Macklemore’s anti-Semitic rantings onstage as his opening act.

And then came the revelation that she’d brought on Azaiza in July of 2025 to teach kids the letter M in a short video on Instagram.

“Hi, yes, it’s M, for my friend, Motaz. Yay! Bye!” she says in the video.

Ms. Rachel, who makes content for toddlers, posted a video to her 3.4 million followers with her “friend,” Palestinian journalist Motaz. Azaiza has called on his followers to support the “resistance” and celebrated Yahya Sinwar. Elmo got hacked. What’s Ms. Rachel’s excuse? pic.twitter.com/tc6F1sF42N — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) July 17, 2025

And now here’s her friend Motaz explaining, on a recent Arabic-language podcast, why he withheld footage he took after he followed a vehicle that held Israeli hostages.

“I saw the vehicle of the Al-Qassam Brigades, and there were Israeli captives there,” Azaiza said, according to Fox News.

“People got out, watched, beat them, hit them, and I followed them and filmed. But I did not publish those videos. Why? Because I did not want to ruin the lives of the people who were filmed.”

“I understood that Israel would use those videos to identify every person who was there and eliminate them,” Azaiza added. “I did not want to be responsible, even indirectly, for the deaths of those people in exchange for a few likes and views online.”

BOMBSHELL: Motaz Azaiza admits that he met with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, but asked people to hide all photographs of it. pic.twitter.com/EIw7myXdsd — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) September 18, 2026

Oh, and it gets better/worse, depending on how much you want to finally see Ms. Rachel exposed for the violence-baiting fraud that she is:

WOW: Motaz Azaiza praises the terrorist who grabbed an Israeli’s rifle and murdered two Israelis with it. “The one who shoots at the occupation, I’m not against him. I’m not against him. I even pray for him.” Then, the admission: “Content like that could get me disappeared if I… pic.twitter.com/dJ7dSnTzV8 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) September 20, 2026

Gaza “photojournalist” Motaz Azaiza admits that we all knew: Hamas knew exactly how harshly Israel would react to October 7 and did it anyway. How does he know? Because he remembers how they reacted to the kidnapping of Gilad Shalit, a single soldier. “Anyone who tells you we… pic.twitter.com/qoyt01PjDC — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) September 18, 2026

“I support armed resistance, but one that brings results, or at least gives me the feeling that my life is valuable in the eyes of the resistance,” Azaiza said during the interview.

“Why should a Palestinian be cheap in the eyes of Palestinians themselves? You are making people hate the resistance with your own hands.”

Inshallah, friends!

To be fair, Ms. Rachel isn’t the only one who’s been taken in by this guy who’s basically admitting he’s little more than an Islamist Leni Riefenstahl.

In 2024, Time called him one of the 100 most influential people in the world — which may indeed be true, but Time only grades how influential you are. (Like, say, when they named Adolf Hitler, the guy Leni was propagandizing for, the 1938 Man of the Year.)

Similarly, although he was nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, that’s hardly a sign of moral rectitude; if he’d won, that’d’ve put him in the company of murderers like Yasser Arafat and Le Duc Tho; useless American liberals like Jimmy Carter, Al Gore, and Barack Obama; and a bunch of internationalist organizations dedicated to maintaining the globalist blob or scolding the free world about nukes.

Ms. Rachel is effectively a tele-educator, one who pals around with “Sesame Street” characters like Elmo and Cookie Monster. What’s next?

MS. RACHEL: Inshallah, friends! Today we’re going to learn the letter H! We’re going to put Abby Cadabby in a hijab, because it’s haram to go out on the streets without one. Uh-oh! She won’t put it on! Looks like Hamas is coming to get her for non-halal behavior!

One can only wish she implodes this spectacularly and publicly, but that’s a wish I fear won’t be granted. Whatever the case, it’s clear she’s imploding nonetheless, and she has no one and nothing to blame but herself and her own warped view of the world and how to pass it onto your kids.

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