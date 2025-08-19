Viral Vid: Curtain Goes up, 'Trump and Melania' Take Stage, Then Couple's 'YMCA'-Trump Dance Routine Thrills Unsuspecting Audience

A video featuring impersonators of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dancing to “Y.M.C.A.” has gone viral with millions of views.

The clip is from a recent episode of Israel’s version of “Dancing with the Stars” called “Rokdim Im Kokhavim,” Mediaite reported.

The video “featured professional dancer Haim Pershtein wearing the president’s signature suit and crimson tie, while Taylor Malkov was dressed in the first lady’s inauguration outfit of a double-breasted blue suit complete with wide-brimmed hat,” the outlet noted.

The two started their performance by standing with their hands over their hearts as “The Star-Spangled Banner” played.

But shortly into the tune, the music shifted to the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.,” which, of course, was Trump’s signature campaign rally-ending song.

Pershtein then imitated some of President Trump’s signature fist-pumping dance moves, as Malkov tossed off her hat and ripped off her suit, revealing a red-white-and-blue, fringy bodysuit.

Israel 🇮🇱 “Dance with the Stars” TV show featured one of the pairs dressed as President Trump and Melania Trump, and they absolutely killed it. This is a must-watch. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/U9gpZ33vgv — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) August 11, 2025

The audience loved it, clapping along as the two spun around the dance floor to the catchy ’70s song.

Pop culture commentator April Silverman gushed on social media that the dancers “absolutely killed it.”

“So beautiful! They love @realDonaldTrump in Israel! Signs everywhere billboards praising him,” she added.

So beautiful ! They love @realDonaldTrump in Israel! Signs everywhere billboards praising him — April Silverman (@CaliMAGABarbie) August 15, 2025

The Pew Research Center reported in June — before the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities — that 69 percent of Israelis had confidence in Trump’s ability to make the right decisions in world affairs. That statistic was second only to polling in Nigeria, where 79 percent back Trump.

Further, David Friedman, who was U.S. ambassador to Israel during Trump’s first term, noted in a social media post in late October that Israelis preferred Trump to Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris by a margin of 66 percent to 17 percent.

Israel’s Channel 12 (Center-left network) reports that Israelis prefer Trump to Harris by 66% to 17%. That ought to be the final word on who is best for Israel. pic.twitter.com/N37Nt9BXTi — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) October 28, 2024

After the U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June — which brought the 12-Day War between Israel and Tehran to a close — billboards went up in Tel Aviv thanking Trump.

A massive “Thank you, Mr. President” banner of Trump just went up in Tel Aviv after the U.S. strikes on Iran. pic.twitter.com/XjCjDkSQyY — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) June 22, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed Trump during a visit to Washington in July that he had nominated the president for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump is the most pro-Israel president in U.S. history. During his first term, he moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and brokered the Abraham Accords, bringing peace between the Jewish state and some of its Arab neighbors.

It is no wonder that a dance routine paying homage to Trump in Israel was so popular.

