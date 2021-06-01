Generation Z is responsible for no shortage of viral videos, but a jaw-dropping clip of a Southern California girl pushing a bear off a wall might take the cake.

A 17-year-old girl from Bradbury, east of Los Angeles, was able to fight off a brown bear attempting to climb into her yard.

Brenda, a TikTok user with the handle @bakedlikepie, posted the footage from a home security camera this weekend, showing her cousin Hailey Morinico accomplishing the risky feat.



The adult bear is seen in the clip accompanied by two cubs, perched atop Morinico’s fence and swiping down at her barking dogs.

Morinico charges toward the bear, shoves it off the wall and grabs one of the dogs before running away.

Citlally Morinico spotlighted her daughter’s bravery on Instagram.

“Super human strength to save her dogs. My child did not even think she just ran to save them,” she said.

Bear sightings in the area are common, as Bradbury is near Angeles National Forest, but close encounters are not, according to KNBC-TV.

“I see the bear, it’s grabbing my dog, Valentina, and I have to run over there. She’s a baby,” Morinico told KTLA-TV.

“And the first thing I think to do is push the bear. And somehow it worked.”

However, the teenager warned others against taking the same action.

“Do not push bears,” she said. “Don’t do what I did. You might not have the same outcome.”

The clip comes shortly after a YouGov survey asked 1,224 American adults which animals they thought they could beat in a brawl.

Only 6 percent of women and 7 percent of men said they would be able to successfully take on a grizzly bear, the smallest percentage out of 33 animals listed.

While viral videos usually come and go in a short-lived blaze of glory, Hailey Morinico’s actions have certainly earned her a place in internet history.

