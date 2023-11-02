Share
Commentary

Viral Video Showing Out-of-Control Argument on Plane Sparks Internet Debate Over Seat Etiquette

 By Warner Todd Huston  November 2, 2023 at 11:09am
An argument between airline passengers about reclining seats has the internet astir, with people lining up on both sides over a video that has earned millions of views on multiple social media platforms.

The argument appears to be between a man and the woman he is sitting behind on a plane. The woman in the front seat was clearly upset that her fellow passenger was pushing on her seat while she had it in the reclined position and in the video is seen indignantly yelling at the man for kicking her seat throughout their flight. “I’m allowed to put my seat back” she yells several times as he protests.

The issue has been a bugaboo for air travel passengers for years, granted. Many say that it is not good etiquette to recline your seat. Others say that the seats are made to recline, so, why not recline them? These arguments were stirred up all over again by this viral video.

For instance, conservative pundit Matt Walsh — who is usually spot-on in his commentary — takes a swing and a miss at the issue by saying it is “sociopath behavior” to recline one’s seat back and calling people an “a**hole” if they do it.

WARNING: The following social media post contains language some may find offensive.

Amiri King fell along Walsh’s side of the passenger etiquette argument, and added, “I’ve flown A LOT and I get the vibe that it’s kind of social politeness to leave your seat as is.”

Mike Hartington went further, insisting that the airlines should not even have seats that recline. “Unpopular opinion: airplanes should not have seats that recline. As a larger person, I do not want my knees crushed,” he wrote.

But others fell on the opposite side — that of noting that the aircraft manufacturers make the seats to recline, so why not recline them?

In addition, many called out the behavior of those complaining about the reclining option.

Another social media user slammed the complainers as entitled people who think they can tell others how to behave.

Still others blamed the airlines themselves for not only allowing the seats to recline in the first place, but making the rows so cramped that reclining a seat is an issue at all.

Indeed, those blaming the airlines have a point. After all, the distances between rows of seats has been steadily decreasing over the years as airlines try to pack more passengers into every plane.

Is it OK for coach passengers to put their airplane seat back during the flight?

In November, WRAL-TV noted that since the 1990s, seat distances have decreased from 35 inches to less than 28 inches today.

“People have been getting larger, both in weight and in height,” Flyer’s Rights advocate Paul Hudson told the station. “The seats, on the other hand, have been shrinking. So we feel this is a safety risk.”

In the end, it really is the fault of the airlines. They made the seats to recline. Clearly, they have no issue with a passenger taking advantage of that feature. Flight attendants will even tell passengers it is OK to recline.

But the constant closing of distances to pack more seats into the plane is the real problem, not the reclining seats.

Where do you fall on this issue? Pro recline, or anti-recline?

 

 

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
