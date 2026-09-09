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Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stand guard in front of protesters outside Delaney Hall which is being used as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center on May 27, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stand guard in front of protesters outside Delaney Hall which is being used as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center on May 27, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Virginia County Approves Plan to Send Cash Payments to Families of Illegal Aliens Detained by ICE

 By Jack Davis  September 9, 2026 at 5:35am
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In Arlington County, Virginia, it pays to be an illegal immigrant.

Arlington’s County Board will dole out $50,000 to a group called Arlington Thrive that can then be given away in grants up to $2,000 for any family with a main wage earner who has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to Arlnow.

The 10-month project is designed to pay for housing, food, and utilities.

The 4-0 vote came in response to immigration enforcement actions that took place last month in the D.C. area.


“We stand with our immigrant families, and we will not stop doing so,” Board Chair Matt de Ferranti said. “We are valuing the families of those that have been displaced and removed.”

“A lot of these families are unbanked,” County Manager Mark Schwartz said.

“This investment in our families is about the urgency we have seen in our community in the last month,” de Ferranti said, according to WJLA-TV.

“And we are going to respond with care, and we are going to respond proudly. That’s what this $50,000 is toward with Thrive,” he said.

Former Acting ICE Director Jonathan Fahey said the action is marginally legal.

“Arlington County is putting aside money for presumably people that are not even legal in the country, as opposed to giving it to Arlington County residents or American citizens,” he said.

“But I think the one thing that’s really interesting about what they’re doing here, there’s this alien harboring statute, a federal statute that makes it illegal to do something that induces or encourages someone to come to the country illegally or to reside in the country illegally, and I think Arlington County has a real problem with that statute,” he added.

Related:
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Fahey said the action makes Arlington County more attractive to illegal immigrants.

“They’re going to induce more illegal aliens into Arlington County, which will also cost the taxpayers even more money,” he noted.

“There’s probably so many things that could be done that are better for the taxpayers and the residents and the legal residents of Arlington County,” he said.

The giveaway builds on the county’s history of supporting illegal immigrants.

Last year, the board voted to prevent Arlington police officers from contacting ICE if they arrest either terrorists or gang members who are illegally in the U.S.

“What’s really scary about this, as we’re getting up to the 9/11 anniversary, one of the biggest lessons from 9/11 we’ve learned in terms of law enforcement is the ability to share information between state and local law enforcement is really required for any sort of effective law enforcement,” Fahey continued.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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New York City
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