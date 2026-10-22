A high-ranking Democrat in the Virginia state Senate faces multiple charges after she and other family members were indicted for their roles in an alleged conspiracy to sell marijuana.

A Virginia law will allow marijuana to be sold for purposes other than medical reasons as of July 1, 2027, according to CNN.

However, the indictment said Sen. L. Louise Lucas and six other people were selling marijuana while it was still illegal for most people and also hid their profits.

The indictment said the sales began in 2022.

Lucas is charged with crimes including racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana, and conspiracy to launder money.

Lucas, first elected in 1991, suggested the charges were racist.

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“Today, the FBI, the Department of Justice, and the full weight of the federal government have been wielded against an 82-year-old great-grandmother,” she said in a statement. “I grew up under Jim Crow. I’ve seen what happens when people in power try to silence those who stand up to them. I spent my life fighting back, and I’m not stopping now.”

NEW: Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas releases statement after FBI arrest & DOJ charges against her. She mentions Jim Crow, points out she is an 82-year-old great grandmother, and says “I’m not new to this, I’m true to this…I will not back down.” https://t.co/YaPwx0bwBh — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 22, 2026

A Department of Justice news release said the charges target a “racketeering conspiracy involving marijuana distribution, money laundering, honest services fraud through bribery, maintaining drug-involved premises, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and wire fraud.”

“Louise Lucas has served in a position of public trust in the Commonwealth of Virginia for over three decades,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

“The charges alleged in this indictment reveal the behavior of a public servant who put her own financial interests before the people she was elected to serve. Our federal prosecutors will continue to be guided by the facts and evidence that led a grand jury to indict Ms. Lucas and her alleged co-conspirators,” he said.

FBI Director Kash Patel said “a close-knit group of family members and associates” worked with Lucas to build a “criminal marijuana enterprise” and used her “position as Chairwoman of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee” to insulate the enterprise from legal scrutiny.

The release said Lucas allegedly “approved and directed activities of the enterprise, including arranging for the acquisition and distribution of 100 kilograms or more of marijuana and supervising the laundering of marijuana proceeds.”

The release said Lucas allegedly conspired with two daughters — Lisa Lucas-Burke and Theresa Lucas-Lamb — and Lucas-Lamb’s son, Ryan Eichelberger, in the scheme.

“In August 2022, Lucas allegedly paid $750,000 for a 100% stake in a business that was the shell holding company for a co-conspirator’s expected Virginia recreational marijuana license. Lucas allegedly failed to report the interest obtained in this entity on her required Statement of Economic Interests forms,” the release said.

“Lucas allegedly met with the co-conspirator at her office at the capitol complex to receive a partial repayment and spoke with other officials, including legislators, about the co-conspirator’s qualification for a recreational marijuana license depending on her receipt of a bribery payment from the co-conspirator,” the release said.

On May 6, the FBI executed federal search warrants at stores selling marijuana. Firearms and drugs were recovered at both locations.

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