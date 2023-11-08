A controversial statewide legislative race in Virginia appears to be over — and it looks like a rare win for Republicans.

Tuesday’s round of elections saw a number of competitive races for seats in the state’s House of Delegates, but few have been as polarizing as the contest in suburban Richmond’s 57th District.

Democrat Susanna Gibson appears to have narrowly lost that race to Republican David Owen, according to the New York Post.

The Associated Press reported that the race was still too close to call as of Wednesday morning — but that didn’t stop Owen from claiming victory on social media.

‘It’s my honor to be elected Delegate in HD-57 last night,” he posted. “I will begin work immediately to provide the unity, common-sense leadership, and responsive service that I promised. Thank you to the voters for this honor. Now, I’m ready to get to work!”

It’s my honor to be elected Delegate in HD-57 last night. I will begin work immediately to provide the unity, common-sense leadership, and responsive service that I promised. Thank you to the voters for this honor. Now, I’m ready to get to work! #ThankYou — David Owen for Delegate (@VoteDavidOwen) November 8, 2023

While Owen appears to have emerged as the victor, Gibson is the one who garnered the most coverage in the race.

That’s because, two months before the election, she was outed as having made pornography in exchange for online tips.

Gibson would reportedly film herself performing various sex acts and solicit donations from viewers. She made the pornographic videos with her husband.

Are you pleased with Tuesday's election results? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 26% (84 Votes) No: 74% (243 Votes)

Gibson, a 40-year-old nurse practitioner and mother of two, swiftly denounced the revelation as an “illegal invasion of privacy” — despite uploading the content herself to a publicly accessible site.

“My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up,” Gibson said at the time.

She added, “It won’t intimidate me, and it won’t silence me.”

Gibson ran on a pro-abortion platform.

My MAGA Republican opponents will stop at nothing to silence women in order to take away our rights. I’ll never stop fighting for our reproductive freedom. Make sure to VOTE on or before November 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/PjRi3MxldJ — Susanna Gibson (@SusannaSGibson) October 19, 2023

Despite Owen’s apparent win, many Republicans are not particularly enamored with the election results out of Virginia.

Democrats retained control of the state Senate and flipped the House of Delegates blue.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.