Virginia Democrats Ignore 20,000-Strong Crowd, Move 'Red Flag' Laws Forward

More than 20,000 people marched on Richmond, Virginia, on Monday in a show of unity for Second Amendment rights. The state’s Democratic lawmakers didn’t seem to care, pushing a gun control bill forward only one day after the rally.

The Virginia Senate, now dominated by Democrats, moved SB240 forward by giving it preliminary approval Tuesday, according to WHSV-TV in Harrisburg.

The commonwealth’s Senate previously passed three other pieces of gun control legislation, restricting citizens’ rights by limiting the frequency of gun purchases and their ability to resell without performing a background check.

SB240 is now primed to compound the damage being done to the Second Amendment in Virginia.

The bill would create a “red flag” system that authorities could use to strip citizens of firearms without so much as a trial or the gun owner being able to give his or her input.

After leaving the Senate, the bill must be approved by the House of Delegates. From there, it will land on Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk, where he will likely act as a rubber stamp for any gun control legislation.

Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase sounded off against the legislation, noting that we are now in “scary times for our liberties.”

“Read this entire Bill for yourself,” Chase wrote on Facebook.

“The version of SB240 that passed out of committee would grant the government the authority to seize a person’s firearms ex parte,” she said. “An ’emergency substantial risk order’ would be issued without a hearing or other opportunity for the target of the order to be heard and present evidence.”

Thankfully, Virginians still have a glimmer of hope.

Counties and towns across the commonwealth have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, vowing to never uphold unconstitutional laws that come from the Democratic leadership in Richmond.

So far, 136 localities have doubled down on protecting their citizens’ rights, according to the Virginia Citizens Defense League.

The sanctuary movement was so successful in the Old Dominion that other jurisdictions across the country are taking the lead of those in Virginia, declaring themselves a haven for the right to bear arms.

While a few counties in other states might be a minor annoyance for gun-grabbing politicians, for Virginia, it’s a virtual rebellion of civil disobedience.

The commonwealth’s Democrats might succeed in pushing through gun control laws, but with towns and counties unwilling to comply and elections on the horizon, the time to pay the piper is swiftly approaching.

