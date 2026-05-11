Virginia Dems Make Glaring Errors In Rushed Court Motion To Save Gerrymandering Scheme

Virginia Democrats’ motion urging the state supreme court to temporarily halt its order against the 2026 gerrymandering referendum appears to include two major typos.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones, alongside Virginia House Speaker Don Scott and Virginia Sen. Louise Lucas, represented by legal counsel, petitioned the Supreme Court of Virginia to delay its order which struck down the gerrymandering referendum. The joint motion’s first page misspells “Virginia” in the section identifying the plantiff and, just below it, misspells “senator” when identifying the defendants.

“DON SCOTT, in his official capacity as Speaker of the Virgnia House of Delegates, et al.,” the motion submitted by Virginia Solicitor General Tillman Breckenridge opens, before also misspelling the defendant’s title as “sentator.”

The motion was filed Friday night after the court ruled 4-3 the referendum was not placed on the ballot in accordance with constitutional procedures.

Jones’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Several individuals on social media were quick to pan the typos included in the motion.

“Learning to spell Virginia would be a start,” one X user wrote, along with a screenshot of the motion.

“Waiting for someone else to notice the glaring misspelling,” another person posted on X.

In response to the Supreme Court of Virginia’s decision, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in a Friday statement, claimed that “decision to overturn an entire election is an unprecedented and undemocratic action that cannot stand.”

“MAGA Republicans have adopted voter suppression as a strategy, as also evidenced by far-right extremists on the Supreme Court gutting the Voting Rights Act to open the door to a Jim Crow-like attack on Black representation across the American South,”

Jeffries added. “We are exploring all options to overturn this shocking decision.”

Meanwhile, Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters wrote in a Friday statement posted to X that the ruling was a “HUGE WIN FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY.”

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