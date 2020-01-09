SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Virginia Dems Move To Shutter Indoor Gun Ranges, Enact Ammo-Free Zones

×
By Jared Harris
Published January 9, 2020 at 1:49pm
Print

Two more bills chipping away at Virginia residents’ Second Amendment rights have been introduced by some of the state’s Democratic legislators as part of an anti-gun push that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

House Bills 318 and 567, introduced over the past few weeks, aim to restrict where ammunition can travel and decimate the state’s indoor gun ranges, respectively.

HB 318, introduced by Democratic Del. Kaye Kory in late December, would make it illegal to knowingly possess ammunition in a school or anywhere on the grounds of school facilities.

While gun-free zones have been proven ineffective when it comes to stopping malicious shooters, this bill also opens up the possibility of major unintended consequences for innocent people who run afoul of the law.

What if a high school senior, fresh from a morning squirrel hunt, has a handful of .22 LR shells in his truck? If his truck is parked on school grounds, he could face some serious legal issues.

TRENDING: Rep. Cheney: 'Speaker Pelosi Is an Embarrassment & Unfit for Office'

Of course, these are trivial issues for a lawmaker who openly endorses gun control:

HB 567 is an entirely different beast.

Will Republicans sweep Virginia's next elections?

Introduced by Democratic (seeing a pattern here?) Del. Dan Helmer on Monday, the bill seeks to attack privately owned indoor shooting ranges by mandating that the facilities be under a shocking amount of government control.

The prospective law would require indoor gun ranges to be housed in buildings owned by the state of Virginia or the federal government. The only exceptions are for indoor ranges with less than 50 employees, and indoor ranges where police or federal law enforcement officers make up 90 percent of the users.

And even if indoor ranges do meet the second requirement, the bill has even more restrictions in store.

These ranges must keep “a log of each user’s name, phone number, address, and the law-enforcement agency where such user is employed, and … the indoor shooting range verifies each user’s identity and address by requiring all users to present a government-issued photo-identification card.”

While this doesn’t seem like a law that could affect the gun community at large, indoor ranges are vital to shooters in certain areas.

RELATED: TX Church Shooter Had History of Getting Angry with Church over Charity

Those living in cities where there may not be enough rural area for a gun range can easily travel to a local indoor range to train. Those more familiar with their own firearms are much less likely to cause an accident than those with no time behind the trigger.

These two bills are just more unashamed attacks on the Second Amendment — attacks that are now threatening to spark an outright revolution in the commonwealth.

Thankfully, these Democrats are up against some heavy competition.

An overwhelming majority of the counties in Virginia have stood up to Richmond’s tyranny and established constitutional safe zones. Their pro-gun activism is so effective that it’s now spreading like wildfire across America.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Buttigieg Suggests Trump Is at Fault for Iran Shooting Down Civilian 737
Virginia Dems Move To Shutter Indoor Gun Ranges, Enact Ammo-Free Zones
Iran Changes Plane Crash Story as Photos of Missile Remains Appear
Trump Just Accomplished What Presidents Have Been Trying To Do for 40 Years with Iran
Criminals Get Handed Blank Check as Atlanta Police Chief Enacts Zero-Chase Policy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×