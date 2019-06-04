Virginia Gov. Northam Recalls Lawmakers To Pass Gun Control After Shooting

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday he is recalling Virginia lawmakers for a special summer session to reconsider gun control measures.

He told reporters the legislation is necessary to prevent shootings like the May 31 Virginia Beach tragedy, where a disgruntled city worker gunned down 12 co-workers before police fatally shot him.

“We have failed to act on gun violence,” Northam told reporters during a media conference.

“It is wrong, it is outrageous, it is unforgivable to turn our municipal centers, our schools, our churches and synagogues and mosques, into battlefields. No one should go to work, to school, or to church wondering if they will come home.”

Northam plans to propose stricter initiatives, some of which failed to pass the Republican-majority legislature.

Measures included in his statement are:

Universal background checks

A ban on assault weapons, to include suppressors and bump stocks

An extreme risk protective order

Reinstating the one-gun-a-month law

Child access prevention

Requiring people to report lost and stolen firearms

Expanding local authority to regulate firearms, including in government buildings

I will summon the members of the Senate and the House of Delegates to meet in Special Session for the purpose of passing common sense public safety laws. I will be asking for votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) June 4, 2019

Republican GOP Speaker Kirk Cox said the governor’s action was “hasty and suspect when considered against the backdrop of the last few months.”

“We believe addressing gun violence starts with holding criminals accountable for their actions, not infringing on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” Cox told The Associated Press.

This is the governor’s first leadership test since weathering the media frenzy and bipartisan resignation demands stemming from a photo that surfaced on Northam’s medical school yearbook page showing one man dressed as a Ku Klux Klansman, and another man in blackface.

The medical school said it could not conclusively determine the identity of the identities in the photo, according to CBS News.

