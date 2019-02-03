SECTIONS
Virginia Governor Responds to Calls for Resignation After Racist Photo Scandal: ‘I Am Committed to Continuing That Fight’

NorthamAlex Edelman / Getty ImagesVirginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks with reporters at a press conference at the Governor's mansion on February 2, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. Northam denies allegations that he is pictured in a yearbook photo wearing racist attire. (Alex Edelman / Getty Images)

By Savannah Pointer
at 4:02am
Democratic Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has resisted calls for his resignation despite a fierce outcry over a racist photo that surfaced from his time in medical school.

The photos, which quickly went viral, were from Northam’s yearbook page depicting him and a fellow student — one in blackface and one wearing a KKK hood and robe.

The photos surfaced as the eyes of the nation were on the former pediatric neurologist after he advocated what many consider to be infanticide.

Following the picture’s viral trip around the internet, Northam released an official statement both on his website and on Twitter.

In his statement from the Virginia governor’s official website, Northam admitted the costume was “clearly racist and offensive.”

“I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now,” Northam said.

“I recognize that it will take time and serious effort to heal the damage this conduct has caused. I am ready to do that important work. The first step is to offer my sincerest apology and to state my absolute commitment to living up to the expectations Virginians set for me when they elected me to be their Governor.”

Northam’s most recent troubles have landed him on the black lists of both parties, leading to a tweet from Virginia Democrats calling for Northam’s immediate resignation.

“We made the decision to let Governor Northam do the correct thing and resign this morning – we have gotten word he will do so this morning,” the statement read, in part.

“We stand with Democrats across Virginia and the country calling him to immediately resign. He no longer has our confidence or our support.”

Not surprisingly, the Virginia GOP has also called on Northam to resign, calling his actions “unforgivable.”

The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus also tweeted a statement which called the recent revelations about Northam “disgusting, reprehensible and offensive.”

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe also spoke out against his fellow Democrat.

“The situation that he has put himself and the Commonwealth of Virginia in is untenable,” McAuliffe said.

“It’s time for Ralph to step down, and for the Commonwealth to move forward,” the former governor continued, after calling the images “racist, unacceptable and inexcusable at any age and at any time.”

Virginia residents were joined by Democrats nationwide who called for Northam to resign, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several 2020 presidential hopefuls, including Cory BookerKirsten Gillibrand and Kamala Harris.

