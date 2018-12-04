Virginia High School Looking into Replacing Robert E. Lee with Interracial Couple’s Name

A Virginia high school could replace Robert E. Lee’s name on the school with a couple’s name who was part of a landmark Supreme Court case that pushed against state laws banning interracial marriage.

A 21-member committee appointed by the Arlington County school board is looking into changing the name of Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia to Washington-Loving, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Washington-Liberty is another proposed name. The Board will discuss the proposed names at a meeting on Dec. 20.

The Loving name comes from Mildred and Richard Loving, a Virginia couple whose marriage was under question in the state as interracial marriage was not allowed.

The 1967 Supreme Court case, Loving v. Virginia, reversed Virginia’s rule against interracial marriage.

TRENDING: Jerome Corsi Files Criminal Complaint Against Mueller Team

Students and community members can provide input on name ideas for the school, according to Washington-Lee’s website.

The Arlington School Board has considered the school’s name change since white supremacists clashed with Black Lives Matter, Antifa and other protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, according to Arlington Now.

“Celebrating your school pride should not mean having to wear a shirt like this one that honors a person who may not share your values,” said board member Monique O’Grady said, ARLnow reported on June 8.

“As we become a more diverse community, we must become more open to the perspectives of many, and how holding onto some elements of our past can have an impact on our future.”

Lee was a Confederate general who has been associated with fighting for slavery, ARLnow reported.

However, Lee was known as “the rebel general” because he did not believe in slavery or secession, according to Britannica.

The events in Charlottesville brought Confederate statues and symbols under question, with some even being asked to be removed.

Do you think the school should replace Robert E. Lee’s name? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced a proposal Monday to relocate “Silent Sam” to an indoors location after the statue had been toppled and vandalized.

RELATED: Student in Confed Hoodie Stands up to School: ‘If They Suspend Me Longer, They Suspend Me Longer’

UMass Amherst police were also called because of a drawing that appeared to be the Confederate flag.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.