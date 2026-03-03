Virginia Mom Allegedly Murdered by Illegal Alien with 30 Priors Only Weeks After Dem Governor Blocks ICE Cooperation

A Virginia mother was murdered at a local bus stop, allegedly by an illegal alien who’d been arrested dozens of times for violent offenses that included rape and assault.

Stephanie Minter, 41, was allegedly stabbed by suspect Abdul Jalloh, 32, last week on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County, according to the New York Post.

Local law enforcement said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

One day after the stabbing, Jalloh was recognized entering a business establishment and, after being apprehended, was later charged with second-degree murder following a brief investigation.

As for motive, police said, “Detectives continue to conduct interviews, collect video surveillance, and process evidence recovered from the scene to determine the circumstances that led up to the fatal stabbing.”

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that Jalloh illegally entered the United States in 2012 from Sierra Leone.

DHS also outlined the extent of his previous crimes that culminated in 30 arrests.

“His criminal history includes more than 30 arrests for charges of rape, malicious wounding, assault, drug possession, identity theft, trespassing, larceny, firing a weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and pick pocketing,” the statement read.

The agency added, “ICE previously lodged a detainer against Jalloh in 2020, and he was granted a final order of removal by a judge who found he could be removed to any country other than Sierra Leone. This case illustrated the importance of third country removals to get criminal illegal aliens out of the U.S.”

The official online X account for Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted about the story Monday, blaming Virginia’s Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger for refusing to work with federal authorities.

“Just a month ago, Governor Spanberger signed an executive order barring VSP from working with ICE to take criminal illegal aliens, like this guy, off Virginia streets,” the post read. “This is yet another American death at the hands of someone who SHOULDN’T BE HERE that could have been prevented.”

Just a month ago, Governor Spanberger signed an executive order barring VSP from working with ICE to take criminal illegal aliens, like this guy, off Virginia streets. This is yet another American death at the hands of someone who SHOULDN’T BE HERE that could have been… https://t.co/9UwVu5PD8n — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 2, 2026

“We are calling on Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger and Virginia’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this murderer and violent career criminal from their jail without notifying ICE,” Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis of DHS said.

“This illegal alien’s murder of an innocent, beautiful American woman came less than 24 hours before Governor Spanberger’s demonization of ICE law enforcement,” she explained.

Spanberger signed an executive order after assuming office earlier this year, stating that local and state law enforcement no longer have an obligation to cooperate with ICE.

This action repealed an order from her Republican predecessor, Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

