SECTIONS
Politics US News WJ Wire
Print

Virginia Officials Vote To Rename Jefferson Davis Highway

×
By Whitney Tipton
Published May 16, 2019 at 10:27am
Modified May 16, 2019 at 1:59pm
Print

State authorities voted Wednesday to remove the name of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from a northern Virginia county highway.

Virginia’s Commonwealth Transportation Board voted unanimously to rename the highway from Jefferson Davis to Richmond, according to The Washington Post.

It’s also known as Route 1.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam supported the change in a letter to the board.

TRENDING: Biden Slams Giuliani over Threats To Investigate His Son

“While it is necessary for us to honestly discuss and interpret Virginia’s history, I feel strongly that commemorating the president of the Confederacy through the name of a major thoroughfare is not appropriate,” he wrote.

The name Richmond is also used by the City of Alexandria, just south of Arlington, with officials having approved the change June 2018.

Is renaming the highway the right decision?

The Richmond name continues as the highway travels south through Fairfax County.

Activists have long sought to remove the name. However, they only gained enough momentum after protesters, including white supremacists, clashed at a Charlottesville, Virginia, rally in August 2017, and a car plowed into the crowd, killing one person, according to The Associated Press.

Route 1 runs 2,369 miles from Maine to Key West, Florida.

The Arlington section of the road is marked to the north by the Potomac River and south by the border for the City of Alexandria, according to InsideNova.com.

The Virginia Assembly changed the name in 1922, in part because of the United Daughters of the Confederacy’s request.

RELATED: Federal Judge Reverses His Own Previous Ruling Against Abortion Restriction

New street signs are set to be complete by Oct. 1.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







House Democrats Pass Bill That Would Force Schools To Let Biological Males on Girls’ Sports Teams
Virginia Officials Vote To Rename Jefferson Davis Highway
Toddler Somehow Survives Nearly 3 Days Alone in the Wilderness
Stacey Abrams Changes Tune on Running for Vice President in 2020
Lindsey Graham Proposes Bill To Help Fix Issues Fueling the Border Crisis
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×