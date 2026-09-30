The Department of Homeland Security arrested an illegal alien earlier this month — a man the agency said had been released by local authorities in Virginia after sexually assaulting minors.

In a Wednesday news release, DHS stated that Democrat-dominated Fairfax County had refused to honor a detainer on Oscar Evaristo Nunez in 2025, despite his having been “charged with child sex crimes.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested Nunez, who is from Honduras, on Sept. 15 during a “targeted enforcement operation,” the release states.

Nunez was initially arrested and charged back in August 2025 with aggravated sexual battery, two counts of filming/videotaping of an undressed minor, and two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 years old, according to the release.

ICE logged a detainer for Nunez with the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center two days after his arrest. Fairfax County refused to honor the detainer and released Nunez back onto the streets without telling federal authorities, the release states.

Nunez is expected to remain in ICE custody until his immigration proceedings.

.@ICEgov arrested an illegal immigrant from Honduras charged with sexually assaulting children after Fairfax County, Virginia, released him without honoring an immigration detainer—According to @DHSgov. Oscar Evaristo Nunez was arrested by ICE officers during a targeted… pic.twitter.com/y3NDR1yril — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 30, 2026

In the news release, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin slammed “sanctuary politicians” for their lax attitude regarding dangerous criminals.

“Another criminal illegal alien has been taken off the streets by the brave men and women of ICE, with no help from sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County,” he declared.

“This illegal alien from Honduras had been arrested for child sex crimes in August last year, but Fairfax County refused to honor ICE’s detainer and let this creep back out onto the streets.

“Once again, ICE did the job that these heartless sanctuary politicians won’t do: Enforce the law and protect American lives. DHS is calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians to stop putting the needs of illegal aliens over the safety of the American people.”

ICE’s Washington, D.C. Field Office Director Robert Guadian added, “Oscar Evaristo Nunez is charged with some disgusting and horrifying crimes and represents a significant threat to the members of our Northern Virginia communities.”

“When local officials refuse to work with ICE and honor our detainers, they are prioritizing politics over the safety of their neighborhoods,” he said. “In this case, they refused to honor our detainer and allowed an alleged child sex predator to potentially re-offend until ICE officers could take him off the streets.”

The federal government said Nunez — whose age was not released — illegally entered the U.S. through the southern border in 2003.

Virginia’s Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger made it a top priority to end state cooperation with ICE and even framed it as a victory for public safety, which has drawn heavy criticism given that she campaigned as a moderate.

“Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime,” the DHS release stated.

The agency then listed over two dozen illegal aliens who’ve committed crimes in Virginia, ranging from murder and child pornography to rape and abduction.

This news also comes after ICE announced a barrage of high-profile arrests on Monday that included convicted murderers, drug dealers, and child abusers.

The list included criminals from Cuba, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico, Micronesia and Nigeria.

These individuals committed crimes across the country in California, Indiana, Louisiana, Florida, New York, Iowa, Texas, Kansas, Maryland, Virginia, and Massachusetts.

The list of offenses included murder, sexual abuse of a minor, assault, and drug possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Additionally, there were some who’d been convicted of “child abuse with great bodily injury or death,” as well as “lewd and lascivious acts” with a child under the age of 14.

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