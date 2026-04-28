Virginia State Senator Says He Understands Rural Voters Because He's Seen 'Dukes of Hazzard'

Virginia Democrats are completely reshaping the state — and they are facing substantial backlash as a result.

The Democrats swept the state elections in November 2025 and have proceeded to govern far to the left of their campaign rhetoric, from guns and abortion to taxes and even gas-powered lawn equipment.

In a March special election for a House of Delegates seat, the Republican candidate crushed the race with 62 percent of the vote — far exceeding the performance shown by his party moths earlier in that same district.

More recently, the Virginia redistricting referendum — which is facing substantial legal challenges — passed on a knife’s edge, with 50.7 percent in favor and 49.3 percent against.

Democrats currently have runway to move their blue-leaning swing state even further left, but they know that runway is not indefinite.

Even for flying 1969 Dodge Chargers.

Perhaps that’s why Virginia Democratic State Sen. Lamont Bagby took to the floor of the upper chamber last week and proclaimed that he understands rural America because he has seen “Dukes of Hazzard.”

NEW: During a floor debate on gerrymandering, Virginia State Senator Lamont Bagby (D) says he knows a little bit about rural America because he watched Dukes of Hazzard. pic.twitter.com/b3BtbLn4V1 — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) April 23, 2026

“And, listen, I almost took issue with the other side saying that we don’t understand,” Bagby said of his Republican colleagues.

“But I grew up watching ‘The Waltons.’ I grew up with Opie, I even watched the ‘Dukes of Hazzard.’ I think I know a little bit about rural America.”

While Bagby may posture about understanding rural Americans, his district is entirely centered in Richmond and the surrounding area.

Many social media commenters expressed doubt about his backwoods bona fides.

“I know a little about how Democrats operate because I watched House of Cards,” Nick Freitas, a former Republican member of the Virginia House of Delegates, reacted.

“I grew up watching ER and now feel comfortable doing brain surgery,” another added.

“I know a little about gang life because I watched ‘Westside Story’ once,” a third quipped.

Yet another user tried to explain the outrage to Bagby.

“Imagine a State Senator who represents a rural district saying, ‘I know a little bit about the struggles of black Americans, because I’ve watched Cops and Live PD,'” the user noted.

Bagby and other Virginia Democrats may vainly try pandering to rural Virginians.

But sooner or later, if they want to keep their newfound control of Old Dominion, they will actually have to win those voters over.

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