Virginia Voters Boot Jan. 6 Committee Member from Her House Seat

A Virginia Democrat who framed the election as a fight to save democracy lost her House seat Tuesday to a Republican who focused on the economy.

With 95 percent of the voting precincts reporting, Republican Jen Kiggans led incumbent Democrat Elaine Luria 52 percent to 48 percent in the contest for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Luria is a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion and made her opposition to former President Donald Trump a centerpiece of her campaign.

Our Constitution and our democracy are worth fighting for. I will always live up to my oath and stand up for what’s right, regardless of the political repercussions. pic.twitter.com/ASTgG1BrvG — Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuriaVA) October 31, 2022



The race pitted two Navy veterans against each other, and both of them sought to heal the scars of their hotly fought race once the voting was done.

When boos emerged from the crowd at her headquarters after Luria said she called Kiggans to congratulate her, Luria reproved them, according to WVEC-TV.

“Please don’t boo,” the Democrat said. “Because the success of the district depends on her success. This was a hard-fought race, and she won this election.”

Kiggans was equally gracious.

“I’d like to thank my opponent, Elaine Luria, who fought a hard-fought battle in this race,” the Republican said, according to WHRO-TV. “And although we may differ in our political ideologies, we certainly share a love for our Navy and a love for our country.”

Luria had said that former Trump was “personally and directly involved” in trying to overturn the 2020 election and “part of a coordinated, multi-part plan to ensure that he stayed in power,” according to PBS.

“These actions, taken directly by the president himself, made it clear what his intentions were: to prevent the orderly transfer of power,” she said.

During the campaign, Kiggans said she was attuned to the top issue on the minds of voters, according to The New York Times.

“The fact that our current congresswoman is going to focus on Jan. 6 — it’s very telling,” the Republican said. “She’s not focusing on what’s really important to the voters of the Second District.”

“It’s the economy, the economy, the economy,” she said.

Kiggans also said the election was a referendum on President Joe Biden, according to Fox News.

“The upcoming midterms are our best opportunity to end the liberal one-party rule that is currently hurting everyday Americans,” she said. “Joe Biden’s policies are on the ballot this November and in Virginia’s Second District, they go by the name of Elaine Luria.”

“Virginians have a clear choice in this election, continue Joe Biden’s disastrous policies or send clear commonsense conservative leadership to Washington. We must elect leaders who will prioritize restoring American strength in our economy, at our borders, and on the world stage. I look forward to doing just that,” Kiggans said during the campaign.

