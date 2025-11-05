Share
Democratic candidate for Attorney General Jay Jones gives a speech during a rally in Norfolk, Virginia, on Nov. 1, 2025.
Democratic candidate for Attorney General Jay Jones gives a speech during a rally in Norfolk, Virginia, on Nov. 1, 2025. (Steve Helber / AP Photo)

Virginians Elect Jay Jones for AG After He Fantasized About Murdering Republicans and Their Children

 By Johnathan Jones  November 4, 2025 at 6:35pm
Virginians elected Democrat Jay Jones as attorney general Tuesday, despite the release of text messages in which he fantasized about murdering Republican lawmakers and their children.

Those messages were not enough to dissuade Virginians from tapping Jones as the commonwealth’s top cop.

Decision Desk HQ projected Jones had defeated incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares just over an hour after the polls closed.

In the August 2022 texts, Jones wrote about hypothetically shooting then–Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert in messages to Republican state delegate Carrie Coyner.

“Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot,” Jones wrote, National Review first reported. “Gilbert gets two bullets to the head.”

Coyner replied, “Jay. Please stop.”

The texts also included a line in which Jones said the children of his political rivals should die.

Jones never denied sending the texts, and he declined to apologize.

His messages surfaced just weeks after the political assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Republicans across the country condemned Jones’s remarks and called on him to exit the race.

Many called on Democratic nominee for governor Abigail Spanberger to demand that Jones withdraw from the race.

Spanberger and other Democratic leaders declined to do so.

Jones instead vowed to remain in the race and attempted to shift attention to other campaign issues.

Despite the outrage, Virginia voters chose him over Miyares.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




