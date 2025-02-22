Share
After Visit from Elon's Son X, Trump Orders a Little Bit of Child-Proofing for the Oval Office

 By Ben Zeisloft  February 22, 2025 at 8:32am
President Donald Trump announced a cosmetic change to the White House after X, the four-year-old son of Elon Musk, paid a visit to the Oval Office and also left an unexpected present for the commander-in-chief.

Trump posted Wednesday on his Truth Social account that the Resolute Desk was removed from the Oval Office for some maintenance and was temporarily replaced by an alternative.

“A President, after election, gets a choice of 1 in 7 desks,” Trump wrote.

“This desk, the ‘C&O,’ which is also very well-known and was used by President George H.W. Bush and others, has been temporarily installed in the White House while the Resolute Desk is being lightly refinished—a very important job,” he continued.

“This is a beautiful, but temporary replacement!”

Some noticed that the cosmetic change came after X was spotted not-so-subtly picking his nose and possibly smearing his boogers on the Resolute Desk.


Trump may not have explicitly said that the legendary workstation, which was originally a gift from Queen Victoria to President Rutherford B. Hayes, was removed to be “lightly refinished” because of the antics of “lil X,” as his father calls him.

But in any case, the presence of X is just the latest sign that children are welcome in the White House and in our broader culture, snot and all.

Should Elon keep X away from the Oval Office going forward?

Members of this administration are not afraid to feature their families as a normal part of life.

Vice President J.D. Vance and second lady Usha Vance have been photographed with their children on several occasions while conducting official business.

Vance recounted how his own four-year-old son walked to the back of the Trump Force Two plane at one point during the campaign and “told the media that they were all fake news,” thereby leaving his own proverbial booger for them as well.

The three Vance kids were also featured prominently on Inauguration Day.

Trump himself has five children, all of whom are now adults, as well as ten grandchildren.

The commander-in-chief recently took one of his grandchildren, five-year-old Carolina, to the Daytona 500 race, even giving her a ride in the Beast as the presidential limousine did a lap around the track.


Kids, especially during the little years, are sometimes inconvenient.

They may pick their noses, say an off-color remark here and there, or otherwise partake in behavior that may cause headaches for adults.

But as the United States, and most other Western countries, see birth rates plummet, it can never hurt to see some leadership toward restoring a love and appreciation for children.

Truth and Accuracy

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




