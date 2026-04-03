Vital Video: The Time a UAE Minister Warned Europe Will Eventually Produce More Terrorists Than the Middle East Thanks to Woke Ideology

Listen to this United Arab Emirates official give a stern warning in 2017 that is unfortunately looking more like reality with each passing day.

Arab News reported the UAE’s Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan was present at the Tweeps 2017 Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia when he decided to speak to audience members and viewers in English about the path Europe was on in importing the Muslim world.

“There will come a day that we will see far more radical extremists and terrorists coming out of Europe because of lack of decision making, trying to be politically correct or assuming that they know the Middle East, and they know Islam and they know the others far better than we do,” he said.

“And, I’m sorry but that’s pure ignorance.”

Today Jordan banned the Muslim Brotherhood, ceased their assets, and shut offices. This reminds me when 8 years ago UAE 🇦🇪 Foreign Minister HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed warned Europe of this. Europe should also ban the Muslim Brotherhood immediately. pic.twitter.com/0I3Vlev9hy — 🇦🇪 HGS (@Sajwani) April 23, 2025

Nine years later, Europe has not backed away from the cliff that is importing the Muslim world but dove off it headfirst.

Al-Nahyan’s assessment of European policy makers sounds identical to the European Union of today along with Great Britain.

Europe is desperate to prove itself as a continent of tolerance and openness.

The religious wars between Catholics and Protestants are of a bygone era with bureaucrats now completely lacking any discernment about the effects of a population’s beliefs on its values and relations.

Rather than reading the core texts of Muhammad’s followers, the Quran and the Hadiths, this continent which brought us the Enlightenment and is home to some of the world’s best universities decided doing its homework on these people would be an exercise in bigotry.

The Quran calls Muhammad’s followers to violence and subjugation. Quran 9:14 says, “Fight against them so that Allah will punish them by your hands and disgrace them and give you victory over them and heal the breasts of a believing people.”

Quran 9:29 follows it with a similar command. “Fight those who believe not in Allah nor the Last Day, nor hold that forbidden which hath been forbidden by Allah and His Messenger, nor acknowledge the religion of Truth, (even if they are) of the People of the Book, until they pay the Jizya with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued.”

Now, generations of Europeans must deal with the consequences of the ignorance their leaders.

Roving bands of rape gangs, child sex trafficking, murder, and the imposition of Muslim cultural norms replace this once great people absent an identity of their own to cling to.

Tolerance and inclusion are not a foundation of any identity.

Accepting anyone onto your continent is simply asking to be conquered and erased.

Al-Nahyan knew in 2017 that western policy makers’ arrogance would lead us here.

Perhaps the most horrifying part of European’s current situation is that there seems to be no going back.

How do they rid themselves of a backwards, barbarous people who have been allowed to embed their families, friends, and coming generations in this place?

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