Vivek Ramaswamy Comes Out Swinging with Powerful Defense of Trump After Jan. 6 Indictment

I can’t contemplate the disgrace that our government has become without hearing the words from John 16:33, “ I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.”

Jesus’ words are the only way that I can make heads or tails of former President Donald J. Trump’s third indictment and remain hopeful for the future of our nation. The reason for the political persecution of our 45th president of the United States by the Biden DOJ couldn’t be more obvious.

You have to actively want to believe that Trump is a criminal to actually accept the political persecution that he is enduring as anything but. There is no other explanation to warrant excusing away the lengths the current administration has gone to destroy this man or castrate his current, thus-far highly effective, 2024 presidential campaign.

Anyone who is impartial or a conservative understands through employing simple logic — coupled with a bit of research — that all three indictments are meant to cast doubt upon the intentions and character of Trump, jeopardizing the Republican frontrunner in the upcoming election. The fact that special counsel Jack Smith’s wife, Katy Chevigny, produced former first lady Michelle Obama’s documentary “Becoming” and donated thousands to the Biden campaign demonstrates a conflict of interest in most people’s minds. According to The Epoch Times, Smith and his team have already “made a startling admission in its case against former President Donald Trump, acknowledging in a new court filing that it failed to turn over all evidence to Mr. Trump’s legal team as required by law and falsely claimed that it had.” How convenient for the Biden campaign.

The pot is calling the kettle black to keep itself from being looked at. For a while, that strategy was working. No more. We are seeing the Biden crime family and regime in all its heinous glory.

Plenty of others are “being looked at,” too, leaving me to wonder if the quote noted above was meant as a comforting biblical reminder for times like these, especially when they seem so unprecedented in their own way. This arduous event in Trump’s life has arrived with a pivotal moment of clarity for everyone involved and those viewing our nation from afar. And as the support for Trump climbs along with his poll numbers, the true story seems to be revealing itself.

Thankfully through the Biden extremism, we’ve become privy to how bad off we’ve allowed our nation to become because we trusted the wrong people to care for it. It is this awareness, however, that will guide us to make better decisions in the next election. Candidates will now undergo a level of scrutiny by the public unknown prior.

Which brings me to American businessman and GOP primary contender Vivek Ramaswamy, who took to X — formerly known as Twitter — to address the travesty. He looked the American people in the eye and spoke to them without apology.

Ramaswamy identified the Biden DOJ’s actions in launching this third indictment as being “a political persecution through prosecution … [of] the lead contender in the Republican primary for U.S. President.”

He further explained that being a candidate himself running against Trump was in no way influencing his position on the use of political power by those in-charge to eliminate candidates from running, cautioning Americans from becoming that type of nation. “I am sad to say that that is exactly where we are,” Ramaswamy said.

He further noted the wrongful blame of Trump for the Jan. 6th Capitol incursion, explaining how the silencing and censorship of the American people who challenged the dominant narrative bore ultimate responsibility as opposed to the actions of the former president. The double standard was to blame. “If you repeatedly then tell people that they cannot speak, they scream. If you repeatedly tell people they cannot scream, that is when they tear things down,” he continued.

Ramaswamy chose to speak out so forcefully against this recent action because he anticipates a future that lands us in a severing of our nation, suggesting a possible civil war if the tide doesn’t turn immediately. In the end, he asked the other candidates running against him to stand in solidarity with condemning this action.

The corrupt federal police just won’t stop until they’ve achieved their mission: eliminate Trump. This is un-American & I commit to pardoning Trump for this indictment. Donald Trump isn’t the cause of what happened on Jan 6. The real cause was systematic & pervasive censorship of… pic.twitter.com/c1OpZNOl6c — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 1, 2023

Ramaswamy exhibited solidarity and allegiance to the principles and values this nation was built upon. He’s obviously quite intelligent, but in no way did he present himself as smarter than the people he addressed. Nor better. He came across as “equal” and “steady” while leaving no question regarding how he felt about the latest Trump indictment.

He linked hands with the people in calling out the transgression. And he added himself into the struggle with a confidence and unforgiving demeanor that made everyone watching him speak see him as a leader.

He didn’t mince words. He spoke honestly. Ramaswamy made everyone see him.

No doubt, this includes former President Donald J. Trump, as well as current President Joe Biden. Their reactions will be quite different for certain.

If I had to lay a guess, I would anticipate Trump regaling Ramaswamy as a suitable vice president, with this video message laying the groundwork to open up those conversations between them.

Alternately, I wouldn’t put it past the Biden campaign now to see Ramaswamy as a new threat and treat him as such. A potential Trump-Ramaswamy ticket could be viewed as a 12-year “delay” for the Democratic agenda. That surely won’t sit well among the Democrats and their friends. Imagine the unraveling and scheming behind the scenes at the mere possibility.

Vivek Ramaswamy read the room correctly and commanded it ideally. As president, isn’t that exactly what you want as a running mate and vice president?

I can’t imagine a stronger team. Nor one the American people could feel more confident in.

