Who would think that out of all the congressmen, senators, and other leaders in the Republican party, the person giving former President Trump some out-of-the-box yet plausible advice is his opponent in the race for president, Vivek Ramaswamy?

On Monday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, formerly charged former President Trump, accusing him of efforts to invalidate the outcome of the 2020 election, according to Reuters.

🚨BREAKING: Fulton County, Georgia DA Fani Willis reads names of those indicted by Grand Jury including President Trump and 18 others pic.twitter.com/ldpzbIhDM2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 15, 2023



The extensive 98-page indictment outlined charges against 19 defendants encompassing a total of 41 criminal counts.

But even before the grand jury had finished convening, a document surfaced on the court website, resembling a docket entry and outlining charges against Donald John Trump.

Prosecutorial misconduct like this is what a RIGGED SYSTEM looks like. How is the AG of Georgia not stepping in to stop this travesty of justice, after the Fulton County DA violated my father’s Constitutional Rights and tainted the Grand Jury? Going full Banana Republic!!! https://t.co/qgkoqE215L — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 14, 2023

🚨Fulton County posted charges against President Trump to their website before the Grand Jury had even finished convening, then quickly scrubbed the file from their website This is the file outlining a litany of charges. RIGGED. pic.twitter.com/Mkoid3hv4B — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 14, 2023



This document pertained to a case titled “The State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump” and indicated that the case was marked as “open.”

However, when Reuters reached out for comment, they were told that Trump had not been charged.

In response, Vivek Ramaswamy, one of Trump’s opponents in the race for president, wrote a scathing post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he made some interesting strategy suggestions.

“Here we go again: another disastrous Trump indictment. It’s downright pathetic that Fulton County publicly posted the indictment on its website even before the grand jury had finished convening,” Ramaswamy wrote.

“Since the four prosecutions against Trump are using novel & untested legal theories, it’s fair game for him to do the same in defense: immediately file a motion to dismiss for a constitutional due process violation for publicly issuing an indictment before the grand jury had actually signed one,” he continued.

“He should make a strong argument on these grounds & it would send a powerful message to the ever-expansive prosecutorial police state.

“As someone who’s running for President against Trump, I’d volunteer to write the amicus brief to the court myself: prosecutors should not be deciding U.S. presidential elections, and if they’re so overzealous that they commit constitutional violations, then the cases should be thrown out & they should be held accountable,” Ramaswamy concluded.

Here we go again: another disastrous Trump indictment. It’s downright pathetic that Fulton County publicly posted the indictment on its website even before the grand jury had finished convening. Since the four prosecutions against Trump are using novel & untested legal theories,… pic.twitter.com/LOYkGcCgm5 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 14, 2023



The actions Ramaswamy proposed as a legal strategy to challenge the indictment against former President Donald Trump on the grounds of a constitutional due process violation have merit.

The U.S. Constitution guarantees individuals certain rights, including the right to due process of law. That means that any legal proceedings, including indictments, must follow established procedures to ensure fairness and justice.

Challenging an indictment based on a due process violation is a legitimate legal argument, especially if there are concerns about procedural irregularities, such as publicly posting an indictment before the grand jury has completed its process.

If the prosecutors are indeed found to have acted inappropriately by prematurely posting the indictment, they should not be allowed to try the case, because, as Ramaswamy said, it demonstrates that they were too eager and therefore not unbiased.

Ramaswamy offering to write the amicus brief on behalf of Trump is a magnanimous move that serves to elevate him in the eyes of the American people.

An amicus brief, also known as a “friend of the court” brief, is a legal document submitted to a court by a person or entity that is not a party to a case but has a strong interest in its outcome. The purpose of an amicus brief is to provide the court with additional information, perspectives, or arguments that may be relevant to the case and that the involved parties might not fully address.

Instead of just lip-service, the Yale law graduate is putting his presidential aspirations where his mouth is and offering to help a fellow candidate.

Why can’t DeSantis do this? How long will it take him to issue a statement, even if he does. https://t.co/Bgz1URNO4D — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 14, 2023

Good for Ramaswamy.

He didn’t need to suggest it, much less offer to write the brief. And it is not the first time he has stood up for his rival.

Common decency has become so rare in our world that it is hard to look at it without skepticism.

Regardless of the outcome of the race, the man continues to impress, and barring any bombshells, it looks like he has a bright future ahead of him.

It remains to be seen if Trump will take him up on his offer or if his lawyers have other plans.

Either way, the premature release of the indictment document demonstrates that the Georgia indictment is politically motivated, with the charges already drawn up even before the grand jury had decided what they were.

As if anyone had any doubt.

