Vivek Ramaswamy Lands His Own Fox Show

He’s been a popular name bandied about to fill a role in the potential future administration of GOP presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump.

But is Vivek Ramaswamy taking a page out of a different Trump playbook instead?

According to a Fox News release, Ramaswamy — a tech entrepreneur-turned-GOP presidential hopeful and staunch Trump ally — does indeed appear to be leaning more towards “The Apprentice” than POTUS.

For the unfamiliar, long before Trump was a political tour de force, he was a television star who enjoyed his own reality television series and appearances in WWE, among other notable roles.

“FOX Nation has tapped former Republican presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to host a new series for the platform, announced Lauren Petterson, president of the streaming service,” the Monday Fox News release read.

Planned to premiere in a matter of days on Sept. 22, this new venture between Ramaswamy and Fox is called “Truths with Vivek Ramaswamy.”

It will be a part of the aforementioned Fox Nation streaming platform and will air on Sundays.

A “condensed version” of Ramaswamy’s new show will subsequently air on Fox News proper.

Condensed or not, Fox made it clear that Ramaswamy would be wading into some contentious topics.

“Over the course of the series, Mr. Ramaswamy lays out a positive alternative to the left’s vision for the future by presenting hard ‘truths’ that the American conservative movement must embrace with topics, including American national identity, the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel and the protests on U.S. college campuses, religion and more,” the release stated.

“We are excited to launch this new series showcasing Mr. Ramaswamy’s thoughtful and unique perspective on the state of American politics after his meteoric rise over the last year,” Petterson stated as part of the release.

That “meteoric rise” largely came when Ramaswamy burst onto the scene of the Republican primaries last year, where many viewed the now-39-year-old firebrand as a breath of fresh air in an otherwise stodgy-feeling GOP.

So impressive was Ramaswamy’s brief foray into GOP politics, he was linked to Trump as a possible vice presidential candidate (which eventually went to J.D. Vance), as well as a possible future role in a second potential Trump administration.

Now, however, Ramaswamy’s immediate future will include a more literal spotlight and a lot more television makeup — and transparent questions.

Apart from the debut of “Truths,” Fox also noted that prior to that show’s Sept. 22 debut, Ramaswamy would be taking questions from viewers in a different show.

“In the lead up to the premiere, FOX Nation will also release ‘Just Ask: Vivek Ramaswamy’ on Friday, Sept. 20, in which Mr. Ramaswamy answers questions from an audience, with nothing off the table,” Fox noted. This event will take place in Philadelphia and be an hour-long.

Ramaswamy did note that he had a book coinciding with these new digital ventures.

“Today conservatives know what we’re against,” Ramaswamy said. “But what exactly do we stand FOR? To answer that question, we need to talk to every American, not just those who agree with us. That’s the subject of my new book ‘TRUTHS: The Future of America-First,’ and I enjoyed partnering with FOX Nation to host provocative dinner table conversations that we rarely have in our country anymore.”

