Share
News

Vivek Ramaswamy Lays Out His List of Demands if Trump Wants Him to Be His VP

 By Jack Davis  January 17, 2024 at 6:05pm
Share

Even before his exit from the Republican presidential primaries, Vivek Ramaswamy addressed speculation that he could be former President Donald Trump’s running mate should he secure the nomination.

Enthusiasm for Ramaswamy spiked after he exited the race Monday night and turned out Tuesday in New Hampshire to give Trump an enthusiastic endorsement.

Speaking to radio host Glenn Beck, who asked him about being vice president, Ramasway said on Monday while still in the race, “I haven’t really given that a lot of thought until a million people asked me that,” according to a video posted to X.

Trending:
Video Emerges of Moments Before Man Ran Into Jet Engine at Airport - Something Clearly Wasn't Right Here

“That would need to be a discussion with Trump where I would say, ‘Listen, I want to make sure we’re on the same page. I don’t want to build a new building for the FBI. I want to shut it down. I don’t want to have crony subsidies to carbon capture pipelines. I want to end them. I want to shut down many of these agencies. I do think we need accountability in our own Republican Party. That we shouldn’t support the likes of Ronna McDaniel sitting in that seat,’” he said, referring to the Republican National Committee’s chair.

“’That we should on Day One actually pardon every peaceful January 6th protester and see that through. Admit that there were some mistakes made in the past, and we’re going to correct for them with the vaccine, and make sure that vaccine liabilities for companies — that we don’t get a special shield from being sued,’” he said in an interview posted before he dropped out of the race.

“And I’d want to make sure we’re on the same page about those things,” he said. “Right now, I don’t know if we are. I’m the only one who’s taken a lot of those positions.”

“In order to be vice president, I’d need an agreement with Donald Trump that he agrees with me and is committed to seeing each of those things through, all the way through,” he said.

Should Ramaswamy be Trump’s vice president?

If Trump agreed, he said, “I would honestly consider it.”

Fox News host and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she doubted Ramaswamy would be Trump’s running mate.

“I think when you’re looking at a vice presidential candidate, you don’t want a carbon copy of the nominee,” she said. “And in many ways, Vivek and Trump, they pick up the same base of voters. It’s the MAGA voters, the conservative voters. You want someone who’s going to add to your ticket,” she said, according to Newsweek.

Trump addressed speculation about Ramaswamy as a potential vice president in an August interview.

“Well, I think he’s great. Look, anybody that said I’m the best president in a generation … I have to like a guy like that,” Trump said, according to The Hill.

Related:
Watch: 'VP' Chants Fill the Room as Vivek and Trump Embrace in New Hampshire

“He’s a smart guy. He’s a young guy. He’s got a lot of talent. He’s a very, very, very intelligent person,” Trump continued. “He’s got good energy, and he could be in some form of something. I tell ya, I think he’d be very good. I think he’s really distinguished himself.”

Earlier this month, during a Fox News town hall, Trump indicated he had a plan for who he would pick.

“I know who it’s going to be,” Trump said, without offering a hint, according to Fox News.

Host Martha MacCallum asked if Trump would “be open to mending fences” with one of his opponents.

“Oh, sure. I will, I will,” Trump said then.

Some have speculated Trump will pick a female running mate. Fox News suggested Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley as possible selections. Reuters speculated that Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York is on Trump’s list.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” 

 

That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown.

 

Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish.

 

The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight.

 

Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. 

 

A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? 

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Vivek Ramaswamy Lays Out His List of Demands if Trump Wants Him to Be His VP
Costco's Roll Out of New Membership Policy Trial Program Met with Backlash from Customers
Watch: 'VP' Chants Fill the Room as Vivek and Trump Embrace in New Hampshire
Palestinians Attack Prominent Christian Site That Has Deep Biblical Roots: Report
Dozens of NFL Fans Require Medical Treatment at Frigid Game, 15 Hospitalized
See more...

Conversation