Vivek Ramaswamy Lays Out His List of Demands if Trump Wants Him to Be His VP

Even before his exit from the Republican presidential primaries, Vivek Ramaswamy addressed speculation that he could be former President Donald Trump’s running mate should he secure the nomination.

Enthusiasm for Ramaswamy spiked after he exited the race Monday night and turned out Tuesday in New Hampshire to give Trump an enthusiastic endorsement.

Speaking to radio host Glenn Beck, who asked him about being vice president, Ramasway said on Monday while still in the race, “I haven’t really given that a lot of thought until a million people asked me that,” according to a video posted to X.

.@VivekGRamaswamy tells me what must happen for him to consider being Trump’s VP: “I don’t want to build a new building for the FBI. I want to shut it down. And I have to make sure we’re on the same page about those things.” pic.twitter.com/q5KJ5MtX5q — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) January 15, 2024

“That would need to be a discussion with Trump where I would say, ‘Listen, I want to make sure we’re on the same page. I don’t want to build a new building for the FBI. I want to shut it down. I don’t want to have crony subsidies to carbon capture pipelines. I want to end them. I want to shut down many of these agencies. I do think we need accountability in our own Republican Party. That we shouldn’t support the likes of Ronna McDaniel sitting in that seat,’” he said, referring to the Republican National Committee’s chair.

“’That we should on Day One actually pardon every peaceful January 6th protester and see that through. Admit that there were some mistakes made in the past, and we’re going to correct for them with the vaccine, and make sure that vaccine liabilities for companies — that we don’t get a special shield from being sued,’” he said in an interview posted before he dropped out of the race.

“And I’d want to make sure we’re on the same page about those things,” he said. “Right now, I don’t know if we are. I’m the only one who’s taken a lot of those positions.”

“In order to be vice president, I’d need an agreement with Donald Trump that he agrees with me and is committed to seeing each of those things through, all the way through,” he said.

If Trump agreed, he said, “I would honestly consider it.”

Fox News host and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she doubted Ramaswamy would be Trump’s running mate.

“I think when you’re looking at a vice presidential candidate, you don’t want a carbon copy of the nominee,” she said. “And in many ways, Vivek and Trump, they pick up the same base of voters. It’s the MAGA voters, the conservative voters. You want someone who’s going to add to your ticket,” she said, according to Newsweek.

Trump addressed speculation about Ramaswamy as a potential vice president in an August interview.

“Well, I think he’s great. Look, anybody that said I’m the best president in a generation … I have to like a guy like that,” Trump said, according to The Hill.

“He’s a smart guy. He’s a young guy. He’s got a lot of talent. He’s a very, very, very intelligent person,” Trump continued. “He’s got good energy, and he could be in some form of something. I tell ya, I think he’d be very good. I think he’s really distinguished himself.”

I am glad to see Vivek Ramaswamy reconciled with President Trump. I do believe this makes sense. However, I don’t believe he should be the Vice President. Not at all. Some time ago, I opined that Vivek gives off an arrogance like Barack Obama. Here, I’m not talking about his… — Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) January 17, 2024

Earlier this month, during a Fox News town hall, Trump indicated he had a plan for who he would pick.

“I know who it’s going to be,” Trump said, without offering a hint, according to Fox News.

Host Martha MacCallum asked if Trump would “be open to mending fences” with one of his opponents.

“Oh, sure. I will, I will,” Trump said then.

Nikki Haley must not become Trump’s VP candidate. Pro war

Pro illegals

Pro censorship

Pro DC Uniparty Haley would single handedly drag down Trump enthusiasm 10-15% The base would revolt. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 16, 2024

Some have speculated Trump will pick a female running mate. Fox News suggested Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley as possible selections. Reuters speculated that Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York is on Trump’s list.

