Vivek Ramaswamy Returns, Now Holds a Massive Lead in Gubernatorial Race Poll

Vivek Ramaswamy, the biotech entrepreneur and former 2024 Republican presidential contender, has surged ahead in the Ohio gubernatorial race for next year, according to a new poll.

The 39-year-old Cincinnati native is now polling at 71 percent among Republican primary voters, a dramatic increase from earlier figures.

The internal poll, conducted April 6-10 by longtime Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio, was first shared with the news website Semafor. It shows Ramaswamy with a commanding 60-point lead over his closest opponent, Jim Tressel, the former Ohio State University football coach and current lieutenant governor.

Ramaswamy’s rise comes after a brief but high-profile stint co-leading President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency alongside Elon Musk. He exited that role in January to focus on his gubernatorial bid, a move that left some questioning his political trajectory.

The poll attributes much of Ramaswamy’s surge to Trump’s endorsement in late February. Fabrizio noted that an “overwhelming majority” of Republican primary voters are aware of Trump’s support, which has significantly boosted Ramaswamy’s standing.

“VIVEK RAMASWAMY is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio. I know him well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He’s Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Feb. 24:

Ramaswamy announced his candidacy just hours before Trump’s Truth post, according to WLWT-TV in Cincinnatti, emphasizing his vision for Ohio. He promised to make the state a leader in business growth and family-friendly policies, aligning his campaign with Trump’s broader agenda.

His campaign has gained traction quickly. Earlier polls, like one in February Bowling Green State University, showed Ramaswamy with 61 percent support among Republicans, already leading Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who had 24 percent.

The latest figures mark a 9-point jump since January. This rapid ascent has fueled speculation about Ramaswamy’s political comeback.

Ramaswamy’s DOGE tenure, meant to slash federal spending, ended abruptly (the controversy over his comments on American cultural values didn’t help). Some saw his exit as a setback, but his current polling suggests otherwise.

Will this be Ramaswamy’s triumphant return to politics? His strong lead indicates he’s resonating with Ohio’s Republican base, which has increasingly favored Trump-aligned candidates in recent years.

Ohio has shifted firmly Republican over the past decade, backing Trump by 11 points in the 2024 election. Term-limited Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has been in office since 2019.

Ramaswamy’s alignment with Trump’s “America First” policies seems to be a winning strategy.

He has also secured endorsements from key Ohio Republicans, including Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Treasurer Robert Sprague. These endorsements have bolstered his campaign’s momentum.

Tressel, Ramaswamy’s main rival, has not yet officially entered the race but has signaled interest. His potential candidacy could challenge Ramaswamy, pitting a local icon against a national conservative figure.

Yost, another contender, has struggled to keep pace. Despite his experience as Ohio’s attorney general, he lags far behind in the polls.

On the Democratic side, former Ohio Health Director Amy Acton is the current front-runner, though a recent poll showed former Sen. Sherrod Brown leading among Democratic voters with 59 percent support if he were to run, according to Bowling Green’s polling.

Ramaswamy’s campaign has focused on eliminating the state income and property taxes, cutting business regulations, and promoting educational reforms like classroom cell phone bans. These policies echo his anti-establishment stance.

His background as a biotech billionaire and political outsider mirrors Trump’s own path, which could appeal to voters tired of career politicians. Ramaswamy has never held elected office, making this race a test of his appeal.

If Ramaswamy maintains this lead, he could redefine Ohio’s political landscape, following in the footsteps of other Trump-backed outsiders like Vice President J.D. Vance, who represented the Buckeye State in the U.S. Senate.

The primary is set for May 2026.

For now, Ramaswamy’s surge has positioned him as the clear GOP favorite. Whether this marks his triumphant return to politics will depend on his ability to sustain this momentum through the election.

