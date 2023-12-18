The establishment media have spent eight years slandering anyone who rejects their propaganda and dissents from the approved narrative. If you want border security, for instance, establishment shills call you a “racist” or even a “Nazi.”

Now, tens of millions of Americans have a powerful, if vulgar, response to accusations of bigotry, fascism and every other exhausting lie.

At the Turning Point USA “AmericaFest” conference in Phoenix on Sunday, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy spoke for those tens of millions of Americans when he told race-baiting and fear-mongering CNN pundit Van Jones to “just shut the f*** up.”

Oh, that we could be so lucky.

At the fourth GOP presidential debate on Dec. 6, Ramaswamy declared that “the great replacement theory is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic Party’s platform.”

In other words, Democrats have spent several generations alienating the white working class. Those voters now overwhelmingly support former President Donald Trump. Thus, modern Democrats prefer open borders because they view illegal immigrants as future Democrat voters.

Alas, Ramaswamy’s mere mention of this “great replacement theory” proved too much for Jones to handle.

“And the smug, condescending way that he just spews this poison out is very, very dangerous because he won’t stop Trump, but he’s gonna outlive Trump by about 50 years,” Jones said afterward of Ramaswamy on CNN.

“And you’re watching the rise of an American demagogue that is a very, very despicable person,” he said.

Finally, in an overwrought tone of alarm, Jones added the characteristic establishment smear.

“I was shaking listening to him talk because a lot of people don’t know that is one step away from Nazi propaganda coming out of his mouth,” he said.

Van Jones melts down over Vivek talking about the Great Replacement theory: “Literally, I was shaking listening to him” “He is going to outlive Trump by about 50 years, and you are watching the rise of a demagogue that is very despicable” pic.twitter.com/EEP2NY9gEw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 7, 2023

For those who might not remember, Jones — who served as an adviser in the Obama administration — has a history of racially charged slander.

“This was a whitelash against a changing country,” he said of Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election. “It was whitelash against a black president in part. And that’s the part where the pain comes.”

Republicans and Trump voters in particular have heard such malicious nonsense so many times that we merely roll our eyes.

On Sunday, however, Ramaswamy showed what happens when that collective eye-roll from the slandered and exasperated millions becomes more defiant.

“You got this character Van Jones on CNN afterwards saying, ‘This is the rise of an American demagogue who’s gonna live 50 years longer than Trump. This is dangerous. I am shaking.’ That’s what he says,” a sarcastic-sounding Ramaswamy told the audience on Sunday.

Then, the Republican presidential candidate laughed, shook his head and delivered the line.

“Just shut the f*** up. At a certain point, just shut the f*** up. Van Jones at CNN,” Ramaswamy said to raucous and enduring cheers.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







Amid the headline-filling expletives, one could lose sight of another telling phrase: “at a certain point.”

“At a certain point” signifies the speaker’s exasperation and resolution. It means, “I am finished with you. Your race-baiting slander means nothing to me. I will ignore it because I see through it, and I know I am not alone.”

In short, the establishment media will continue to slander those who dissent from its propaganda. But thanks to Ramaswamy, we now can give people like Jones a simple, five-word answer.

