Vladimir Putin Reportedly Takes Major Tumble, Soils His Pants

 By John McCann  December 5, 2022 at 5:33am
Amid rumors that his health is declining, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly had a very concerning episode last week in which he defecated on himself.

The alleged incident was reported on by an anti-Kremlin  Telegraph channel called “General SVR,” according to the New York Post.

According to the Post, the Russian-language channel, which is supposedly run by a former Russian spy, reported that Putin suffered a nasty fall at his Moscow residence on Wednesday.

The Telegram channel reported that the Russian strongman fell down five stairs, the impact of the fall causing him to “involuntarily defecate,” according to the Post.

“General SVR” claimed the episode was brought on and exasperated by Putin’s rumored diagnosis of cancer that is “affecting his stomach and bowels.”

The Russian leader has been recently rumored to be suffering from Parkinson’s disease and possibly pancreatic cancer.

Putin’s health has reportedly deteriorated and faced even more scrutiny since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February.

According to “General SVR,” “three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch and summoned medics, who are on duty at the residence,” as reported by the Post.

“Nothing critical [was diagnosed], the president’s condition closer to nighttime was stable, he can get around on his own, with pain in the coccyx [tailbone] area while sitting being the only thing that bothers him.”

Should Putin's health be a concern for the U.S.?

Putin has a reputation for paranoia and is known to wear slip-proof shoes, making the fall seem like a lapse in health instead of just an unfortunate accident, according to the Post.

“As it turns out, all precautions could be in vain when the nerves are shot,” the Telegraph message concluded, according to the Post.

In the days following the reported incident, Putin appeared in public, touring a Moscow lab showing no clear signs of injury or sickness, the Post reported.

Speculations about Putin’s health have ramped up since October when a journalist snapped a picture of Putin while he was visiting Russian soldiers.

The picture showed apparent IV marks on the leader’s hand, adding more fuel to the rumors of his apparent decline.

As reported by the Post, “General SVR” stated that Putin’s cancer was advancing after he appeared shaky during a meeting with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko.

“Putin’s oncology is progressing and, despite adequate treatment lately, the pain is not always completely relieved,” the channel claimed, as reported by the Post.

If the alleged health issues are true, it could have huge ramifications for both the Ukraine conflict and Russia itself.

John McCann
John McCann is a conservative writer and graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He earned a Bachelors degree in History and is keen on the study of U.S government and global politics. He is based out of the St. Louis area.




