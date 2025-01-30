First lady Melania Trump, a former model and a woman acknowledged by any honest observer as being both gorgeous and stylish, returned to Washington on an obvious mission.

Of course, resentment-fueled liberals — but I repeat myself — have spent most of the past decade demonstrating that their pathological hatred of President Donald Trump has rendered them incapable of telling the truth about anything pertaining to the president or anyone associated with him, including family, friends, and surrogates.

The latest example occurred on Tuesday when Hannah Jackson, fashion writer for the fashionably liberal fashion magazine Vogue, published a scathing review of the first lady’s official portrait, prompting a near-unanimous backlash on the social media platform X.

Jackson’s article, only four bitterness-infused paragraphs long, appeared under the following title: “Melania Trump Cosplays ‘The Apprentice’ in Her Official White House Portrait.”

The president, of course, established himself as a reality-television juggernaut when he starred in 186 episodes of NBC’s “The Apprentice” from 2004 to 2015.

Jackson’s petty little article did not stop there.

“The choice to wear a tuxedo — as opposed to a blazer or blouse — made Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant. It’s perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse, whose fame is so intertwined with a reality-television empire, would refuse to abandon theatrics — even when faced with 248 years of tradition,” Jackson wrote.

Vogue also posted the story to X, where users crushed the alleged fashion magazine for beclowning itself through political bias.

Hilariously, in the last year alone, Vogue has featured glowing coverage of former Vice President Kamala Harris and former first lady Jill Biden.

The magazine’s decision to put Biden in particular on its cover while criticizing Melania drew substantial mockery on X.

Indeed, that last X user’s “men in dresses” comment made an important point. Namely, why would anyone take fashion advice from people who think men can become women?

Above all, however, anyone with eyes can see the absurdity.

For instance, remember in March 2020, only days into the establishment’s COVID scare, when actress Gal Gadot of “Wonder Woman” fame led a group of semi-celebrities in a cringe-worthy rendition of John Lennon’s hideous song, “Imagine.”

If you had forgotten, or would prefer not to remember, please feel free to skip over the following clip:

Now, rest assured that I would rather sprinkle shards of glass on my salad than listen to that virtue-signaling trash, so Gadot is far from perfect. (Even she looks back on the “Imagine” episode with regret.)

But can any reasonable person deny that God gave Gadot the gift of extraordinary physical beauty?

If not, then what reasonable person could deny the first lady her due?

Of course, we might take comfort in two recent and related observations about Melania.

First, she remains as much a fashion icon as ever. X users and others, for instance, absolutely gushed over her appearance at last week’s inauguration celebrations.

Thus, Jackson and Vogue find themselves in the distinct minority. And that makes their pettiness even more glaring.

Second, and more important, the first lady almost certainly could not care less what her detractors think. The deep state raided her home in 2022. So her no-nonsense attire and portrait amounted to an unmistakable message.

In short, she told permanent Washington not to get too comfortable. Her husband has plans for the traitors who spent four years trying to destroy America.

And she will spend every delicious moment of the second Trump administration helping him carry out those plans.

