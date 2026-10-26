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Eric Bauza attends the premiere of Universal Studio's "Forgotten Island" Sept. 23 at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Bauza attends the premiere of Universal Studio's "Forgotten Island" Sept. 23 at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck Dies Suddenly at Age 46

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 26, 2026 at 8:53am
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Eric Bauza, the Emmy-winning voice actor who portrayed Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and numerous other Looney Tunes characters, died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles County. He was only 46 years old.

 


His family announced the death in a statement posted to his Instagram account.

“Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly,” the post read. “More details to come.”

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office determined that Bauza died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

Officials classified the manner of death as natural. Records also noted sleep apnea and class 2 obesity as significant conditions.

 


Bauza’s manager, Judy Coppage, described the loss in a statement to NBC News.

“Eric was a unique and versatile voice actor who was loved by everyone he knew and worked with,” Coppage said. “His sudden passing is a shock to all of us, and he will be deeply missed. It’s a profound loss for his family, the animation industry and his fans. The pleasure of watching him succeed and excel to become one of the most accomplished voices in animation was rewarding and thrilling.”

Born Dec. 7, 1979, in Scarborough, Ontario, Bauza was of Filipino descent.

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He spent roughly 15 years working with Warner Bros. Animation. He became one of the primary modern voices for characters originally performed by Mel Blanc, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, Marvin the Martian, Tweety, Foghorn Leghorn, and the Road Runner.

In a 2021 interview with NBC News, he noted that he was the first person of color to voice Bugs Bunny in the Looney Tunes cartoons. “Looney Tunes transcends all languages and all cultures,” he said at the time. “It doesn’t matter what part of the planet you’re from. You get the comedy.”

Bauza won three Children’s & Family Emmy Awards between 2022 and 2025 for his work on series including “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” “Bugs Bunny Builders,” and “Teen Titans Go!”

His film credits included roles in “Space Jam: A New Legacy, ” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” and the 2026 release “Coyote vs. Acme.”

At the time of his death, he was in pre-production on projects including “Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical,” in which he was set to voice Daffy Duck.


Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey issued a statement describing Bauza as a talent who brought joy to millions and followed in the footsteps of earlier Looney Tunes performers.

“Eric said that carrying on the legendary legacy of the Looney Tunes was among the greatest honors of his life,” Dungey said.

Bauza is survived by his wife, Jessica Borutski, and one son.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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