Voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck Dies Suddenly at Age 46

Eric Bauza, the Emmy-winning voice actor who portrayed Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and numerous other Looney Tunes characters, died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles County. He was only 46 years old.

Eric Bauza died at his home as a result of hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records. The legendary voice actor was 46. https://t.co/Q9wkpBTk8c — Cartoon Base (@TheCartoonBase) October 26, 2026



His family announced the death in a statement posted to his Instagram account.

“Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly,” the post read. “More details to come.”

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office determined that Bauza died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

Officials classified the manner of death as natural. Records also noted sleep apnea and class 2 obesity as significant conditions.

Eric Bauza, the Emmy-winning voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, has died at 46. The Canadian voice actor, who brought the iconic Looney Tunes characters (and many others) to life for a new generation, passed away suddenly on October 25, 2026. His family confirmed the news, and the Los Angeles County medical examiner reported the cause as hypertensive heart disease. Bauza’s talent stretched far beyond the rabbit and the duck. He voiced dozens of classic cartoon characters, earned multiple Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on Looney Tunes Cartoons and other projects, and was widely regarded as one of the most gifted and dedicated performers in animation. — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 26, 2026



Bauza’s manager, Judy Coppage, described the loss in a statement to NBC News.

“Eric was a unique and versatile voice actor who was loved by everyone he knew and worked with,” Coppage said. “His sudden passing is a shock to all of us, and he will be deeply missed. It’s a profound loss for his family, the animation industry and his fans. The pleasure of watching him succeed and excel to become one of the most accomplished voices in animation was rewarding and thrilling.”

Born Dec. 7, 1979, in Scarborough, Ontario, Bauza was of Filipino descent.

He spent roughly 15 years working with Warner Bros. Animation. He became one of the primary modern voices for characters originally performed by Mel Blanc, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, Marvin the Martian, Tweety, Foghorn Leghorn, and the Road Runner.

In a 2021 interview with NBC News, he noted that he was the first person of color to voice Bugs Bunny in the Looney Tunes cartoons. “Looney Tunes transcends all languages and all cultures,” he said at the time. “It doesn’t matter what part of the planet you’re from. You get the comedy.”

Bauza won three Children’s & Family Emmy Awards between 2022 and 2025 for his work on series including “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” “Bugs Bunny Builders,” and “Teen Titans Go!”

His film credits included roles in “Space Jam: A New Legacy, ” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” and the 2026 release “Coyote vs. Acme.”

At the time of his death, he was in pre-production on projects including “Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical,” in which he was set to voice Daffy Duck.

🚨 THAT’S ALL FOLKS: Eric Bauza, the voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 46. His family says he passed suddenly. He took over the characters Mel Blanc made famous and won three Emmys doing it. Saturday morning cartoons were one of the best parts of growing up in America. Thank you for the laughs, Eric. Rest easy. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 26, 2026



Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey issued a statement describing Bauza as a talent who brought joy to millions and followed in the footsteps of earlier Looney Tunes performers.

“Eric said that carrying on the legendary legacy of the Looney Tunes was among the greatest honors of his life,” Dungey said.

Bauza is survived by his wife, Jessica Borutski, and one son.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share X WhatsApp Telegram More Email Copy link Share using your device Article link — select and copy