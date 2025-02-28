Voices Raised as Trump - Zelenskyy Oval Office Meeting Turns Extremely Heated: 'You Don't Have the Cards Right Now'

Things were getting testy Friday between President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

And that’s not even a remote exaggeration.

Zelenskyy visited the White House Friday to discuss a number of issues.

One of those, obviously, was the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. When that topic was inevitably broached, things got heated.

The discussion began in a crowded Oval Office with news media present.

You can watch the viral clips below (there are at least two noteworthy ones):

.@VP: “Do you think that it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?”@POTUS: “You don’t have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards … You’re… pic.twitter.com/iTYyAmfuCJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 28, 2025

.@POTUS: “I gave you the Javelins to take out all those tanks. Obama gave you sheets… You got to be more thankful because let me tell you, you don’t have the cards. With us, you have the cards — but without us you don’t have any cards.” pic.twitter.com/qbRctLSkA9 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 28, 2025

The first clip began with Vance tearing into Zelenskyy, effectively calling him disrespectful for not being appreciative enough of the support America has given Ukraine.

“I’m talking about the kind of diplomacy that’s going to end the destruction of your country,” Vance directed at Zelenskyy.

(While the clip doesn’t include it, it appeared Zelenskyy was complaining about his country’s lack of a seat at the table in ongoing negotiations to end the war.)

Vance cut off Zelenskyy as the latter started to respond: “Mr. President, Mr. President, with respect, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

The vice president continued to tear into Zelenskyy about the various issues Ukraine is facing (such as lack of manpower), saying that he should thank Trump for the support Ukraine has received thus far.

The best response Zelenskyy could muster was to ask Vance if he has personally visited Ukraine yet. (Vance hasn’t.)

Meanwhile, Trump, who had the expression of an exasperated father listening to his children bicker for most of this early exchange, eventually joined in the heated back-and-forth — and it’s clear which son he thought was right.

“You don’t know that,” Trump responded after Zelenskyy intimated that Americans would feel ripple effects from Russia’s aggression.

“Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel,” an increasingly annoyed Trump told Zelenskyy. “We’re trying to solve the problem. Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel.”

When Zelenskyy began denying that was his aim, Trump kept up the pressure.

“Because you’re in no position to dictate that,” Trump said. As Zelenskyy tried to speak up again, Trump reiterated, “You’re in NO POSITION to dictate what we’re going to feel. We’re going to feel very good.”

Zelenskyy tried to argue that Americans will feel that Russian influence, but Trump and Vance were having none of it.

“You don’t have the cards right now,” Trump said. “With us, you start having cards.”

Trump added: “You’re, right now, really not in a very good position.”

Ominously, Trump suggested that Zelenskyy’s stance on this mediation could affect far more people than just a couple of Eastern Bloc nations.

“You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people,” Trump told Zelenskyy. “You’re gambling with World War III!”

The second clip focused on Trump highlighting how former President Barack Obama sent Ukraine bedsheets, while Trump sent Javelin missiles that have been crucial in Ukraine’s defense.

The heated meeting between Trump, Vance, and Zelenskyy comes right after the third anniversary of the start of this conflict.

According to Axios, the meeting was originally meant for Trump and Zelenskyy to sign a coveted minerals deal.

