In the wake of the House’s passage of the H.R. 1, the House Democrats’ voting reform abomination, President Biden’s “phone and a pen” style of governance was on display again this weekend.

Biden’s “Executive Order on Promoting Access to Voting” helped cement in place many of the voting changes used during the 2020 election season that states had claimed were temporarily needed to overcome the challenges presented by COVID-19.

Sunday’s Executive Order includes provisions that mirror those in H.R. 1, including voter registration for federal prisoners, expanding voting-by-mail and directing federal agencies to “combat misinformation.”

Biden’s move ensures that these changes to the voting laws are still in place long after the pandemic has passed — a tacit admission that COVID-19 was just a pretext for manipulating the playing field to give Democrats a permanent electoral advantage.

The order starts by expanding voter eligibility to groups that likely align with the Democrats on issues, and by registering those people who previously did not qualify to vote.

For example, it directs that convicted felons who are still incarcerated and those who are on federal probation to be given voter registration materials.

Yet the Constitution gives the states the authority to decide when felons may vote again, and in many states, those who have been convicted of felony offenses are not permitted to vote again. In others, felons who are released from incarceration can only regain their right to vote once they have completed their terms of parole or probation.

Can you think of a reason that individuals who are not legally entitled to cast a ballot would be encouraged to register to vote? I can.

Further, under the terms of the Executive Order, all federal agencies must rejigger their websites to seamlessly redirect users to online voter registration websites and sites providing vote-by-mail ballot applications. Sounds pretty conniving, if you ask me.

Moreover, as if we didn’t have enough trouble navigating byzantine and clunky government websites, federal agencies will now dupe us into clicking on links that will take us to third-party websites having nothing to do with the services that brought us to seek the government’s help in the first place.

Neat tricks like this hardly reinforce trust in the government. But the Democrats don’t care — for them, deception is the coin of the realm.

Biden’s Executive Order also prescribes that federal agencies, regardless of their purview, must “distribut[e] voter registration and vote-by-mail ballot application forms” and assist applicants in completing these forms.

Don’t worry, the doctors and nurses at the V.A. have nothing better to do.

And, third-party organizations will be allowed to provide voter registration services on agency premises. So don’t be surprised when you see Code Pink or Planned Parenthood at your local Social Security office.

Adding likely Democratic voters to the electorate would be pointless if they’re not going to vote, so Biden’s Executive Order addresses that issue, too, by requiring that all federal agencies include in their “agency materials, websites, online forms, social media platforms, and other points of public access” information “about how to register to vote, how to request a vote-by-mail ballot, and how to cast a ballot in upcoming elections.”

Through this Executive Order, Biden is forcefully pushing mail-in voting. But election fraud occurs where the voting is done by mail, according to the MIT Election Data & Science Lab. “First, the ballot is cast outside the public eye, and thus the opportunities for coercion and voter impersonation are greater. Second, the transmission path for [mail-in] ballots is not as secure as traditional in-person ballots. These concerns relate both to ballots being intercepted and ballots being requested without the voter’s permission.”

Biden’s Executive Order also would allow for politically damaging information against Democratic candidates to be suppressed as misinformation — a purely subjective term whose boundaries are blurry at best. After all, sovereign is he who decides on the exception.

News coverage of Hunter Biden’s illicit business dealings — which the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware has been investigating since 2018 — was cast as “Russian disinformation” by establishment media and Big Tech oligarchs, leading to the suspension of the New York Post’s Twitter account for one week.

Similarly, Trump’s assertion that state bureaucrats and judges lacked legal authority to change election laws that were enacted by state legislatures was also called “misinformation,” despite the fact that half of the justices on the U.S. Supreme Court agreed that there was a strong argument that such actions “violated the Constitution.”

The result of Biden’s Executive Order will be a surge in voting fraud, a repeat of the 2020 election debacle and a further undermining of trust and confidence in the democratic process.

But for the Democrats, that’s a small price to pay for power.

