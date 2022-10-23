When listing the flaws and shortcomings of President Joe Biden, you will likely get a vastly different list depending on whether or not you’re asking a Democrat or a Republican.

One concern of Biden that both sides can apparently agree upon? His age.

You won’t have to look to many Republicans to find one concerned about his age. Democrats may be a bit more likely to sweep that issue under the rug, but they may not be able to after one shocking Democrat agreed with Biden’s age concerns: Joe Biden himself.

In a somewhat surprising admission from the President, Biden told MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart that concerns about his age were “legitimate.”

“I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine,” Biden told Capehart. “I think that’s totally legitimate.”

Capehart, who hosts MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart,” had told Biden one of the concerns his Aunt Gloria (a staunch Democrat voter) had was about his age.

That’s when Biden called it a “totally legitimate” concern, but then he launched into what he wants those concerned voters to do.

“But I think the best way to make the judgment is to watch me,” Biden said. “Am I slowing up? Am I… don’t have the same pace?”

Biden then appeared to allude to a joke, though he did stammer quite a bit, about 70 being the new 50.

“I’m a great respecter of fate,” Biden said, which is a curious admission for a devout Catholic.

“I could get deceased tomorrow. I could drop dead tomorrow. But in terms of my energy level, in terms of how much I’m able to do, I think people should look and say, ‘Does he still have the same passion for what he’s doing?’ and if they think I do and I can do it, that’s fine. And if they don’t, then they should vote against me. Not against me, they should encourage me not to go. But, that’s not how I feel.”

It was at this point of this interview that Biden got very close to Capehart, put both hands on Capehart’s shoulder, and talked in an odd voice about, presumably, how he doesn’t even want to talk about his age.

“I can’t even say the age I’m going to be. I can’t even get it out of my mouth,” Biden said. “I swear to God, it’s like ‘No, come on that can’t be true.'”

But, barring any sort of falsified medical records, Biden’s age is true. By the time the midterms are over, Biden will be 80 and hold the record for the oldest sitting President of the United States.

The previous record-holder?

Joe Biden at age 79.

