Voters in Battleground Pennsylvania React to Biden's 'Garbage' Attack: 'That's What the Left Really Thinks of Us'

Trump voters who have been called garbage by the president of the United States are just plain disgusted with Democrats.

In a comment Tuesday, while trying to make political hay out of a joke told at a Sunday Trump rally, President Joe Biden said, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” according to CNN.

Vice President Kamala Harris distanced herself by saying Biden “clarified his comments,” which was done by Biden and aides saying there was an invisible apostrophe there (in the word “supporters”) that no one heard but appeared in the White House transcript.

Voters were not amused.

Voters in Pennsylvania react to Kamala Harris campaign surrogate Joe Biden calling them “Garbage” pic.twitter.com/U7sAsbkkrP — America (@america) October 30, 2024

“I think they’re desperate. It just shows the Democrats’ and Harris’s desperation,” one Pennsylvania voter said in a video posted to X.

“All the enthusiasm [is] behind Donald Trump and Republicans,” the voter said, adding that Biden’s comment “is like Hillary Clinton calling us deplorables.”

Another voter said “it feels very“demeaning” to be called garbage for holding conservative political views.

Obama called us clingers.

Hillary called us deplorables.

Kamala calls us fascists.

And Biden just called us garbage. They don’t respect us & don’t want unity. But we do. We want to Make America Great Again.

Our coalition is for ALL AMERICANS.

And in 7 days, we will UNITE… pic.twitter.com/WYZePbYOyK — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) October 30, 2024

“If that’s what the left really thinks of us, then I think it’s disgusting,” another voter said.

“To be called trash is degrading,” another woman offered.

Sometimes the Democrat elite tell us what they really think of us. Hillary Clinton thinks we are “deplorables”. Joe Biden thinks we are “garbage.” Kamala Harris thinks we are so stupid as to believe her lies. We deserve better. Vote Trump pic.twitter.com/cwEBnGSbLj — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 30, 2024

With Biden’s comment ringing in his ears, former President Donald Trump told a Rocky Mount, North Carolina, rally, “You can’t be president if you hate the American people, and there’s a lot of hatred there,” according to The New York Times.

“For the past nine years, Kamala and her party have called us racists, bigots, fascists, deplorables, irredeemables, Nazis and they’ve called me Hitler,” Trump said.

@POTUS today: “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

Remember …@KamalaHarris hates you and they hate the American spirit vote accordingly — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) October 29, 2024

“They’ve demeaned us. They’ve demonized us and censored us,” he said.

In an editorial, the New York Post said Biden “finally said out loud the quiet part of what most Democratic bigs believe.”

This is disgusting. Kamala Harris and her boss Joe Biden are attacking half of the country. There’s no excuse for this. I hope Americans reject it.

https://t.co/oLXa0Misng https://t.co/Y67u7rZXVs — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 30, 2024

“And it’s not like Dem elites’ hatred of voters is new information,” the editorial wrote. “Hillary had her ‘deplorables’ in 2016, and Dem messaging since then has increasingly led with scolding and shaming anyone who dares to question their brilliance and wisdom.”

