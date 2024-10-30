Share
Voters in Battleground Pennsylvania React to Biden's 'Garbage' Attack: 'That's What the Left Really Thinks of Us'

 By Jack Davis  October 30, 2024 at 4:08pm
Trump voters who have been called garbage by the president of the United States are just plain disgusted with Democrats.

In a comment Tuesday, while trying to make political hay out of a joke told at a Sunday Trump rally, President Joe Biden said, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” according to CNN.

Vice President Kamala Harris distanced herself by saying Biden “clarified his comments,” which was done by Biden and aides saying there was an invisible apostrophe there (in the word “supporters”) that no one heard but appeared in the White House transcript.

Voters were not amused.

“I think they’re desperate. It just shows the Democrats’ and Harris’s desperation,” one Pennsylvania voter said in a video posted to X.

“All the enthusiasm [is] behind Donald Trump and Republicans,” the voter said, adding that Biden’s comment “is like Hillary Clinton calling us deplorables.”

Will Trump win Pennsylvania?

Another voter said “it feels very“demeaning” to be called garbage for holding conservative political views.

“If that’s what the left really thinks of us, then I think it’s disgusting,” another voter said.

“To be called trash is degrading,” another woman offered.

Trump Trolls Biden, Campaigns in Garbage Truck Amid 'Garbage' Controversy

With Biden’s comment ringing in his ears, former President Donald Trump told a Rocky Mount, North Carolina, rally, “You can’t be president if you hate the American people, and there’s a lot of hatred there,” according to The New York Times.

“For the past nine years, Kamala and her party have called us racists, bigots, fascists, deplorables, irredeemables, Nazis and they’ve called me Hitler,” Trump said.

“They’ve demeaned us. They’ve demonized us and censored us,” he said.

In an editorial, the New York Post said Biden “finally said out loud the quiet part of what most Democratic bigs believe.”

“And it’s not like Dem elites’ hatred of voters is new information,” the editorial wrote. “Hillary had her ‘deplorables’ in 2016, and Dem messaging since then has increasingly led with scolding and shaming anyone who dares to question their brilliance and wisdom.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation