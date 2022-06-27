Share
News

Voters Who Delivered Biden Victory in 2020 Now Registering for GOP in Massive Numbers

 By Jack Davis and    June 27, 2022 at 9:08am
Share

The Democratic Party’s lurch to the left has caused voters to flee the party in droves as the midterm elections approach.

Voter registration data in more than 40 states analyzed by the Associated Press shows that more than 1 million voters have joined the Republican Party.

According to the AP tally, the GOP is gaining in all areas from cities to towns — but has made its most important gains in suburbs that backed President Joe Biden in 2020.

Suburbs around major metropolitan areas, such as Denver, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Cleveland, are part of the flight from the Democratic Party, as are those around medium-size cities, such as Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Raleigh, North Carolina; Augusta, Georgia; and Des Moines, Iowa.

Party-switching takes place all the time, and the AP report noted that Democrats have gained 630,000 voters during the same time period the GOP gained 1 million enrolled voters.

Trending:
Oops, You're Not Allowed to Talk About That! Press Secretary Cuts Off Reporter for Bringing Up Sensitive Topic

But in many states, the trend is a major red wave.

In Iowa, Democrats who once had a 2-to-1 lead in party-changers are now on the reverse end. A similar pattern has taken shape in Ohio.

Florida data shows 70 percent of party changers are becoming Republicans, up from 58 percent when former President Donald Trump was in office.

In Pennsylvania, 63 percent of those changing their party enrollment joined the GOP, also up from an earlier figure of 58 percent.

Will Republicans gain control of Congress this fall?

In Lorain County, Ohio, just outside Cleveland, almost every party switcher in the past year went Republican. Explanations for the change vary.

Ben Smith of Larimer County, Colorado, called the trend “more so a rejection of the left than embracing the right.”

Jessica Kroells, also of Larimer County, said that despite years as a Democrat, by 2020, the Democratic Party had “left me behind.”

“The party itself [is] no longer Democrat, it’s progressive socialism,” she said.

“Biden and Democrats are woefully out of touch with the American people, and that’s why voters are flocking to the Republican Party in droves,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said.

Related:
Dr. Oz Ditches Trump Weeks After His Narrow Primary Victory

“American suburbs will trend red for cycles to come” because of “Biden’s gas hike, the open border crisis, baby formula shortage and rising crime,” she said.

Emily Seidel, who leads the organization Americans for Prosperity, said voters are distancing themselves from Democrats who represent “extreme policy positions.”

“But that doesn’t mean that they’re ready to vote against those lawmakers either. Frankly, they’re skeptical of both options that they have,” Seidel said. “The lesson here: Candidates have to make their case; they have to give voters something to be for, not just something to be against.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Voters Who Delivered Biden Victory in 2020 Now Registering for GOP in Massive Numbers
Woman's Death Was a Total Mystery, Then Police Checked the Last Photo She Took
Former NFL Star: Kaepernick's Comeback Workout Was a 'Disaster'
SD Gov Noem Slams Biden, Defends Closing Deadly Loophole That Allows On-Demand Abortions in People's Homes
Biological Man Enters Skateboarding Contest as Transgender, Look What He Did to Pre-Teen Girl Competitors
See more...




Firefighters Called to Rescue Puppies After Giant Tortoise Holds Them Hostage
A 'Faint Whimpering' from the Sewers Halted a Weeklong Search for an 8-Year-Old Boy
USCG Rescues Fishing Group Stranded 100 Miles off Coast After Lightning Strikes Boat, Starts Fire
Johnny Depp Gets Ultimate Revenge on Woke Disney - Makes Them Pay Him 20x What Amber Heard Paid Out in Trial: Report
NY Supreme Court Eliminates Law that Allowed 800k Non-Citizens to Vote
See more...

Conversation