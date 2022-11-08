Parler Share
Pennsylvania polling places are experiencing Election Day technical difficulties as voters flock in to cast their vote for either Democrat John Fetterman, left, or Republican Mehmet Oz.
Pennsylvania polling places are experiencing Election Day technical difficulties as voters flock in to cast their vote for either Democrat John Fetterman, left, or Republican Mehmet Oz. (Jeff Swensen / Getty Images; Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Voting Problems Hit Pennsylvania: Voters Switched to Casting Provisional Ballots - Report

 By Ryan Ledendecker  November 8, 2022 at 3:18pm
Election officials in Pennsylvania — a state already at the center of attention, given the high stakes of the outcome — faced unexpected problems with voting machines Tuesday morning after a paper shortage was reported.

According to WNEP-TV, voters in Luzerne County told the outlet that some of the voting machines had run out of paper. As a result, those voters were reportedly instructed to fill out provisional ballots while election officials drove to nearby areas to retrieve extra voting machine paper.

The issue quickly spread across social media, with some pointing out that the issues were occurring in particularly impactful areas of the state.

“Luzerne County, PA – one of the counties capable of swinging the Oz/Fetterman race – is running out of the special paper that is used by the voting machines. Poll workers at my district just shut down 4 of the 5 machines while I was there.”

Tuesday afternoon, after word of the low-paper issue, which also reportedly happened in Dorrance Township and Dallas Township, a Luzerne County judge extended the voting deadline by an extra hour. As of that ruling, voters in the county will have until 10:00 p.m. Eastern to cast their votes.

Instructions were also provided to voters who might have been turned away by the unexpected development.

WNEP-TV stressed, “Voters who had to cast a provisional ballot should not be concerned about their vote counting, including those who used computer paper.”

“I think that’s ridiculous,” one voter told the outlet. “Especially since, it’s open until 8:00 p.m. tonight? And they still can’t find any paper? So nowhere to find paper. Good.”

Regarding what could have caused the paper issue on Election Day, Acting Deputy Director of Elections Emily Cook said she believes it was higher voter turnout and the “perfect storm of factors” combined.

The Pennsylvania paper issue came at the same time a potentially disruptive situation unfolded in Maricopa County, Arizona, where major problems with its voting machines were reported.

According to KUTP-DT, Maricopa County officials reported problems in approximately 20 percent of the county’s polling sites. The primary issue seemed to be a problem with the tabulation machines misreading information. The timing couldn’t have been worse, as the issues began early Tuesday morning amid unprecedented voter turnout.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake addressed the unfortunate issue that happened to be occurring in the state’s most populous area.

She told concerned supporters to “just stay in line, Arizona, and vote, vote, vote,” while adding that, if need be, voters should take snacks and water to remain comfortable in what could be long wait times to complete a ballot.

Ryan Ledendecker
Contributor, Commentary
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance journalist and writer. He began reporting news and writing commentary during the 2014 Ferguson riots. Prior to that, he worked as a web editor and columnist for an award-winning local newspaper.
Conversation