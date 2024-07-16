Well, the speculation is over: Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio will be former President Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2024 election.

The senator, as you might imagine, is pumped. But even more pumped might be his 7-year-old son — especially after the boy got to talk to the president when the official call was made.

Vance, once a Trump critic, had become the odds-on favorite in recent days to grab the spot, so it was little surprise. He has become a vocal supporter of the former president and his policies in the upper chamber, and his position in the Midwest solidifies the Republican nominee’s base in the Rust Belt states.

The senator’s lack of experience was considered a liability; a venture capitalist who authored the best-seller “Hillbilly Elegy,” Vance threw his hat into the ring for the GOP nomination in Ohio in 2022 but was considered to be lagging behind other better-known candidates until the closing weeks of the race.

A physical confrontation on stage during a debate between the two prohibitive favorites, former state Treasurer Josh Mandel and investment banker Mike Gibbons, threw the race into chaos; Trump’s endorsement elevated Vance to a primary win and a 6-point victory over Democratic opponent Rep. Tim Ryan.

Since then, Vance has been mentioned as possible veep material, particularly given his young age compared with the two presidential candidates (Vance is 39, while Trump is 78 and President Joe Biden is 81) and his visibility in the Republican senatorial caucus.

However, in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Monday after he was announced as Trump’s running mate, the senator said the former had a conversation with someone even younger than him when the decision came down.

“I will say, Sean — I hope I’m not betraying too many confidences here,” Vance began. “But when the president called me today and actually formally offered me to become, you know, the vice presidential nominee, which just sounds crazy, my son, my 7-year-old son, was sort of making noise in the background.

“And, you know, I get so embarrassed, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, Donald Trump is asking me to be his vice president –”

Hannity then interrupted to say, “So he calls you and you’re like, ‘OK, this is the call?’ Or maybe not the call?”

“Or maybe it’s a bad call,” Vance answered. “It’s the call. Who knows whether it’s good or bad?

“But then he actually has me put my 7-year-old son on the phone,” the senator said, looking amazed.

“You think about this,” he said. “Everything that happened — the guy just got shot at a couple of days ago, and he takes the time to talk to my 7-year-old.

“It’s a moment I’ll never forget.”







And he did it without sniffing the kid’s hair! You can bet that if this were the current president and it was a video call, that’d be a distinct possibility: “No, Mr. Biden, you cannot smell someone’s hair through the — it’s a computer screen, please will you — can someone with the Secret Service turn off the WiFi? Hello?”

Instead, you probably had Trump telling Vance’s son how great of a dad he has. And, from all indications, he’s probably right.

Jokes aside, it’s a special moment — both for Vance, whose path to the top has been both hard-fought and quick, and his son.

Who would be more likely to creepily sniff a child: Trump or Biden? Donald Trump Joe Biden

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Donald Trump: 0% (0 Votes) Joe Biden: 100% (32 Votes)

Who knows? Maybe in another 30 years or so, Barron Trump will be making the same call to Vance’s kid — or maybe it’ll be the other way around.

Either way, it was a heartwarming moment in a week that certainly needed one.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.