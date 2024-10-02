VP Debate Moderators Quickly Come Under Fire for Helping Tim Walz: 'Even Worse Than ABC'

Many believed that the Sept. 10 presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump was egregiously one-sided, given the two moderators repeated insistence to “fact-check” Trump.

Many others are now saying that Tuesday’s vice presidential debate between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio was similarly weighted against the Republican ticket.

In fact, in the eyes of some, Tuesday’s debate was even worse.

One such example came when the topic of Hurricane Helene came up.

The CBS News moderators quickly pivoted from there to question Sen. Vance about Trump’s views on climate change.

JD VANCE on climate change: “I think it’s important for us, first of all, to say Donald Trump and I support clean air, clean water. We want the environment to be cleaner and safer. But one of the things that I’ve noticed, some of our Democratic friends talking a lot about is,… pic.twitter.com/F168HegthK — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 2, 2024

Many saw this move as a clear sign of bias by the CBS News moderators.

Wow….they’re making the Hurricane Helene question about CLIMATE CHANGE. Americans lost their lives, their homes were destroyed and in response, the Biden/Harris admin sent billions of dollars overseas. And the moderators immediately go to climate change…pathetic. — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) October 2, 2024

Were the moderators biased? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (65 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

“Wow….they’re making the Hurricane Helene question about CLIMATE CHANGE,” Turning Point USA’s Savanah Hernandez wrote. “Americans lost their lives, their homes were destroyed and in response, the Biden/Harris admin sent billions of dollars overseas.

“And the moderators immediately go to climate change…pathetic.”

Others noted their opinions via social media that CBS News’ choice of debate questions appeared biased.

The CBS moderators are even worse than the ABC. This is horrible.

Would you deport children from parents. EVERY QUESTION is loaded for Democrats. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) October 2, 2024

“The CBS moderators are even worse than the ABC. This is horrible. Would you deport children from parents. EVERY QUESTION is loaded for Democrats,” Bo Snerdley, formerly of “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” posted.

The CBS moderator just helped Tim Walz. Asked him to respond to JD’s allegations, then cited 2 of the allegations. They’re guiding him back to his script — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 2, 2024

“The CBS moderator just helped Tim Walz. Asked him to respond to JD’s allegations, then cited 2 of the allegations. They’re guiding him back to his script,” Jack Posobiec of Human Events wrote.

Amazingly, these moderators are worse than the last debate. I’m in awe of just how awful they are. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) October 2, 2024

“Amazingly, these moderators are worse than the last debate. I’m in awe of just how awful they are,” another X user posted.

A completely random aside from Norah O’Donnell designed to critique Trump after the moderators immediately pivoted to climate change. Another 3v1 debate? pic.twitter.com/rNdbl0XLVM — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) October 2, 2024

“A completely random aside from Norah O’Donnell designed to critique Trump after the moderators immediately pivoted to climate change,” another X user noted. “Another 3v1 debate?”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.