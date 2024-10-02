Share
CBS News anchors Norah O’Donnell, left, and Margaret Brennan, right, moderate the debate between Sen. J.D. Vance and Gov. Tim Walz in New York City on Tuesday.
CBS News anchors Norah O’Donnell, left, and Margaret Brennan, right, moderate the debate between Sen. J.D. Vance and Gov. Tim Walz in New York City on Tuesday. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

VP Debate Moderators Quickly Come Under Fire for Helping Tim Walz: 'Even Worse Than ABC'

 By Michael Austin  October 1, 2024 at 8:05pm
Many believed that the Sept. 10 presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump was egregiously one-sided, given the two moderators repeated insistence to “fact-check” Trump.

Many others are now saying that Tuesday’s vice presidential debate between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio was similarly weighted against the Republican ticket.

In fact, in the eyes of some, Tuesday’s debate was even worse.

One such example came when the topic of Hurricane Helene came up.

The CBS News moderators quickly pivoted from there to question Sen. Vance about Trump’s views on climate change.

Many saw this move as a clear sign of bias by the CBS News moderators.

Were the moderators biased?

“Wow….they’re making the Hurricane Helene question about CLIMATE CHANGE,” Turning Point USA’s Savanah Hernandez wrote. “Americans lost their lives, their homes were destroyed and in response, the Biden/Harris admin sent billions of dollars overseas.

“And the moderators immediately go to climate change…pathetic.”

Others noted their opinions via social media that CBS News’ choice of debate questions appeared biased.

“The CBS moderators are even worse than the ABC. This is horrible. Would you deport children from parents. EVERY QUESTION is loaded for Democrats,” Bo Snerdley, formerly of “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” posted.

“The CBS moderator just helped Tim Walz. Asked him to respond to JD’s allegations, then cited 2 of the allegations. They’re guiding him back to his script,” Jack Posobiec of Human Events wrote.

“Amazingly, these moderators are worse than the last debate. I’m in awe of just how awful they are,” another X user posted.

“A completely random aside from Norah O’Donnell designed to critique Trump after the moderators immediately pivoted to climate change,” another X user noted. “Another 3v1 debate?”

Michael Austin
Manager of Publishing Operations
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as an intern. Michael was then hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Manager of Publishing Operations. His current role involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment, Biblical Worldview




