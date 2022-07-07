On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris was sent to represent the Biden administration at a solemn event: the scene of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Since this is the Biden administration we are discussing, Harris’ primary mission was not to deliver a message of support and unity to a grieving community, but to try to convert a tragedy into political fodder.

However, since this is Kamala Harris we are discussing, she made herself the story, delivering an incompetent and meaningless performance.

As captured on Twitter, seriously, Harris was seriously hard to take seriously.

Vice President Kamala Harris just spoke at the scene of the Highland Park mass shooting. “We have to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to take this seriously,” she said. pic.twitter.com/vpLSydpJM0 — Jake Sheridan (@JakeSheridan_) July 6, 2022

The White House transcribed the key moment: “And we got to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are — because you have been forced to have to take it seriously.”

Seriously.

It was a performance that could almost make even Biden seem insightful and eloquent.

The horrific shooting in Highland Park left seven people dead and dozens injured.

When Harris stressed the need to take such incidents seriously, it was as if she was delivering an admonition. As if there are people out there who were casual about a massacre.

What the vice president was suggesting was we need to get serious about giving in to the newly bipartisan political class demands to disarm law-abiding citizens.

Before the “seriously” sentence, she said, “We’ll deal with what we need to deal with in terms of also, as we move forward, all agreeing that we’ve got to be smarter as a country in terms of who has access to what and, in particular, assault weapons.”

Never mind that Illinois already had stringent anti-gun laws in place that did not prevent the shooting.

Also, never mind the anti-gun system allowed legal weapon purchases by accused shooter Bobby Crimo.

Crimo was another “known wolf,” a person authorities knew might be dangerous. Local police said they had encounters with Crimo, investigating a suicide attempt and threats he made about killing his family.

Police confiscated 16 knives, a dagger and a sword from Crimo, but he was approved to buy guns.

Highland Park police says they had two prior encounters with the shooter: April 2019: Suicide attempt Sept 2019: Family member said Crimo threatened to “kill everyone” and police removed 16 knives, a dagger and a sword but found no probable cause to arrest. pic.twitter.com/wWBi9IGivp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 5, 2022

This situation might be twisted into a call for the kinds of red flag laws meant to undermine due process. However, this was not about trying to take away a gun based on hearsay tips. The police had escalated encounters with this unstable man, and they should have taken appropriate legal actions from the beginning.

Harris’ repetitive and empty words blunted the impact of her implications. At least she did not start laughing.

Despite the solemn occasion of the vice president’s latest gaffe, many on Twitter were laughing at her.

Did Harris get help with it?

Did someone write that for her?? — Greg Abbott Sucks (@CPrenticd) July 6, 2022

If so, maybe her speech writers are in on the joke. It would fit in with Harris’ terrible reputation if her own staffers were making her look bad on purpose.

Is she given a key word/phrase of the day to use and given extra points for the number of times it is used? Or do her speech writers play a drinking game with the key word/phrase of the day? — Marnie Lopez (@marniekaylopez) July 6, 2022

Some referred back to the classics to summarize her style.

Harris injected herself into a painful situation and made it worse by being insincere and off-putting.

People on Twitter are not mocking the grief all Americans feel over Highland Park.

They are mocking a politician who tried to exploit suffering to advance an agenda, and once again ended up embarrassing herself.

