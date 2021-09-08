VP Harris-Backed Bail Fund Got Alleged Domestic Abuser Out of Jail - Now He's Charged with Murder

Last year saw race riots rage across the country as so-called racial justice protesters burned down buildings, looted numerous businesses and destroyed downtown areas.

Leftist Democrats responded in their usual manner by defending those “protesters” who were caught and arrested for breaking the law.

Even Vice President Kamala Harris was guilty of this. In June of 2020, Harris promoted the Minnesota Freedom Fund which, as it turns out, has helped to post bail for a number of dangerous criminals, allowing them back on the streets.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

George Howard, one of the criminals freed thanks to the Harris-backed bail fund, has gone on to be charged with murder.

According to BizPac Review, Howard was taken into custody on Aug. 29 after he allegedly shot and killed Lis Martinez Ortiz in what BizPac described as a “road rage incident.”

Howard, who has previous convictions according to KSTP-TV, was bailed out by the Minnesota Freedom Fund only three weeks prior following a charge of domestic violence.

The man is prohibited from possessing a firearm as a result of one previous conviction.

Following the murder, the Minnesota Freedom Fund released a now-unavailable statement on Twitter defending its actions, though the group admitted it had “implemented changes to its policies and procedures.”

This wasn’t the first time the Harris-backed bail fund set a reportedly dangerous criminal loose.

BizPac Review noted there have been several suspects bailed out by the group who were charged with assault, and at least one suspect was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Timothy Wayne Columbus, who faces up to 30 years in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in 2015, and Richard Raynell Kelley, who faces 20 years in prison for reportedly assaulting a 71-year-old woman as he burglarized her home, were released thanks to the fund.

The group has reportedly utilized $3.5 million in bail-out money to get suspected offenders released.

Harris may not have been directly responsible for the crimes committed by these criminals.

However, there’s no doubt that she is directly responsible for sponsoring the means of their release. She did so under the guise that these men and women were merely “protesting on the ground.”

She knew that was false. Anyone who saw the burning buildings and looted businesses that defined Minneapolis throughout the year 2020 knew that the people arrested at these events weren’t merely “protesting.”

But, she had to sell a lie. And in selling that lie, it looks like Kamala Harris helped facilitate further death and destruction.

