VP Harris Brutally Mocked for Ridiculous NASA Video for Kids Featuring Child Actors

There are so many things Vice President Kamala Harris could be doing right now to try to bolster the Biden administration’s slipping approval ratings.

Things like, oh, I don’t know, just picking issues at random here, visiting the border and working on ameliorating the crisis she was supposed to solve, or taking a leadership role in continued efforts to rescue Americans still stranded in Afghanistan after the withdrawal.

You know, the sorts of things that are threatening the lives and welfare of the American people and foreign refugees alike.

Instead, what is Harris, who has seen some incredibly low approval ratings for a vice president, doing with her time?

She’s apparently been busy working on a YouTube Originals series with NASA in which she geeks out about craters on the moon and gives heartfelt, encouraging messages to children about being themselves.

The real hard-hitting issues that any American VP should be expected to tackle, right?

According to the Washington Examiner, the producers at Sinking Ship Entertainment (no really, that’s what it’s called), hope the pilot episode of “Get Curious with Vice President Harris” will develop into a series.

Yes, that’s what our nation needs.

A vice president who has a side gig filming YouTube series.







Now, not only is Harris being mocked for her own stiff, phony camera presence in the vitally important YouTube space video, but it also turns out that the children she engaged in her entirely genuine heart-to-heart were child actors who auditioned for the roles of children behaving as though they were vastly interested in everything the VP had to say.

This does explain why the kids featured in the clip have considerably better camera presence than Harris, at the very least.

“You know, one of the most important pieces of advice that I can offer you guys, and I want you to really remember this: Never let anybody tell you who you are; you tell them who you are,” the completely authentic and totally earnest Vice President, who is also the chair of the National Space Council, tells her young friends in the video, which was filmed for Space Week.

“Never let anybody suggest to you that you are what they think you should be; you tell them who you are and who you know you are, and what you intend to be. Got that?”

Never let anybody tell you who you are, children, other than casting directors.

“All five of them are actors,” 13-year-old Trevor Bernardino’s father, Carlo, told the Washington Examiner of the children featured in the totally organic and natural video.

“He’s a child actor — he’s been trying to do this type of thing for a while. And so he has a manager and an agent in LA and they send him castings,” Bernardino said of his son. “This was a casting call, a very specific one where he had to write essentially a monologue about what he’s really passionate about and he wrote a monologue about the environment.”

“The producer of the series came back to him and asked him to write three questions that he’d ask a very important person … after that, he had a live Zoom interview with the producer of the series and then he got the part,” the stage dad added.

Trevor only found out that he’d be meeting Harris on the day he was flying out and, to be fair, the youngster was pleased to meet the vice president, bless his heart.

Of course, being a kid, he may not have been paying a lot of attention to the matters that probably should have been taking up Harris’ time — the pilot episode was filmed in August when Afghanistan was falling to the Taliban and the Biden administration was conducting the atrociously shameful withdrawal that left millions of dollars in U.S. military equipment in the hands of the Taliban and hundreds of U.S. citizens stranded without a clear path out.

Trevor and his dad are hoping the series will get picked up, but given the reaction so far, Carlo noted that the producers seem to have almost anticipated the roasting that has followed.

As of Monday, the video had been watched over 120,000 times on YouTube and garnered considerably more dislikes than likes — 2,000 thumbs up to 3,300 thumbs down.

What’s more, as Bernardino noted, it appears that it was uploaded with the comments already disabled, so it’s hard to believe its creators expected it to be showered with praise from the YouTube community.

Twitter went to task on the facepalm-worthy clip when Harris and others tweeted it out, as you can imagine:

I love the idea of exploring the unknown. There’s so much out there that we still have to learn. As the chair of the National Space Council, I’m eager to get our young people interested in STEM and space exploration. Watch “Get Curious” at https://t.co/d7UDjdh8NG pic.twitter.com/UYvZzsNgId — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 7, 2021

Did you know you can see the United States-Mexico border from space? — Heywood Dover (@bill_eaton) October 10, 2021

They couldn’t hire an actor to play the @VP, too? https://t.co/azACvAGtb8 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 11, 2021

So @JoeBiden has a fake oval office set with fake springtime in the fake windows. And @KamalaHarris has fake kids and fake enthusiasm in her fake video. Nothing about this administration is real except the misery.https://t.co/X2HpgdSNMX — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) October 11, 2021

I don’t know — sometimes I think that the Biden administration is almost intentionally trying to make itself look bad.

The administration has already been slammed for literal political theater this month, as President Joe Biden has developed a habit of making appearances in front of White House sets.

This comes as the White House has been engaged in an exerted effort to recruit popular young social media influencers, a campaign for which we have to thank for the cringe-worthy fiasco “Kooper the Gen Z Intern.”

Harris’ forced Cheshire grin and Hillary Clinton-esque likability tend to reek desperation enough on their own. Trying to improve her likability through a fun space video complete with hired child actors is most certainly having the exact opposite effect.

Gosh, this administration is a disaster.

