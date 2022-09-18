VP Harris Is Getting New Visitors - Another Bus Spotted Outside the Dem's Home

Another 50 illegal immigrants stepped off of a bus just outside of Vice President Kamala Harris’ posh official residence at Number One Observatory Circle in Washington on Saturday.

The bus carried illegal immigrants primarily from Venezuela, including a 1-month-old baby, according to Fox News.

The vice presidential residence has become the latest drop-off point for illegal immigrants being shipped from Texas on the order of Gov. Greg Abbott.

“We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border,” Abbott wrote in a Twitter post.

Buses have been running from Florida, Texas and Arizona to Washington, D.C., and New York City for months, dating back to the first sent by Abbott in April. Six more buses arrived on Saturday in New York from El Paso, Texas, officials with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told Fox.

Republican Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas called the program to move migrants by bus, “The gift that keeps on giving!”

On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made headlines when he sent two chartered planes with a total of approximately 50 illegal immigrants to the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

In response to questions about the border policy of the Biden-Harris administration, Harris told NBC’s Chuck Todd on the Sept. 9 “Meet the Press” that, “We have a secure border, in that that is a priority for any nation including ours and our administration.”

Todd had cited the figure, “We’re going to have 2 million people cross this border for the first time ever,” before asking Harris if she was “confident this border’s secure.”

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard begged to differ, tweeting, “Kamala Harris’ statement that ‘we have a secure border’ is further evidence that she’s either completely disconnected from reality or she’s blatantly lying. Either way, she has no business being a heartbeat away from the presidency.”

A Border Patrol agent told Fox News on September Tuesday that the 2 million mark directly contradicts Harris’ claims.

“Well, since we have apprehended over 2 million aliens so far this year, which is a record, and the year is not over, and we set a single-day apprehension record just last week, I believe, that does not exactly scream that our borders are secure,” the agent told Fox.

“It was over 8,000 aliens for one day. That’s what we caught, not what we did not see or the gotaways.”

Another unnamed agent agreed.

“This quote is more of the same old word salad responses that this vice president gives,” the second agent said.

“She may be more delusional than [White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre]. In my 13 years, the border was never more secure than it was after President Trump finally had his policies put in place. The root cause of this invasion is this administration, and handing out undeserved citizenship will continue to call in more illegal aliens, terrorists and MS-13 gang members.”

Another, more senior Customs and Border Protection said the situation is worsening, according to Fox.

“DHS is currently scrambling for solutions as we cannot process the amount of encounters BP is experiencing,” the official said.

“Daily encounters are hitting 8,000 in some cases — an all-time record. The border is far from secure. It’s getting worse.”

