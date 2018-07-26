SECTIONS
Politics
Print

VP Pence and Security Detail Rush Through Crowd To Aid Young Man

By Allison Kofol
July 26, 2018 at 11:07am
Print

Vice President Mike Pence and his security detail aided a young man who had passed out waiting for the vice president’s arrival in Billings, Montana on Tuesday, The Daily Caller reported.

After arriving at the Billings Logan International Airport on Tuesday evening, Pence attended a fundraiser for Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale.

Besides giving his support for Rosendale, Pence spoke about the tax cuts passed by Congress under the Trump administration.

After speaking for about 20 minutes at the reception line on the tarmac, Pence started meeting people in the crowd when a man suddenly passed out.

TRENDING: Democrats Begin To Threaten Trump over National Monuments

Pence rushed over to the young man and then moved out of the way for paramedics.

“As paramedics checked on the young man, Pence kneeled down to check in and make sure he was ok,” KBUL reported.

The paramedics said the heat caused the man to faint.

Once he was able to stand, the young man got to take a picture with the vice president.

Pence also greeted Navy SEAL Bo Reichenbach, who lost both of his legs during his service in Afghanistan.

Should there have been more media coverage on Pence’s actions?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Earlier this month, Eric Trump aided a woman who passed out near a train station by running into traffic and flagging down an ambulance to help.

President Donald Trump also stopped speaking at a rally and called for a doctor when he noticed a woman needed medical attention in April.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: good Samaritan, Mike Pence, Montana

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Melania TrumpLuca Bruno - WPA Pool/Getty

Melania’s Spokeswoman Calls Out CNN Reporter Trying To Get a Quote

The Western Journal

Stormy’s Husband Files for Divorce, Seeks Custody of 7-Year-Old

Allison Kofol

Daily Caller/Twitter

VP Pence and Security Detail Rush Through Crowd To Aid Young Man

Jack Davis

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty

Russia Releases Video of New Underwater ‘Doomsday Machine’

Randy DeSoto

Trump Grants Vet's WishFox News Insider/YouTube

Trump Invites World War II Vet to Stage and Immediately Grants His Cherished Wish

The Western Journal

In this July 26, 2018, photo, Takeo Hatano, a used bookstore owner, shows the five-page "Yuzawa memo," written by Michio Yuzawa, interior vice minister in 1941, in Tokyo. The newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at the thinking of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that thrust the U.S. into World War II.Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo

Newly Released Document Changes Thinking on How Pearl Harbor Attack Originated

Jarrett Stepman

The Golden Gate Bridge with the top obscured by fog.Getty Images

San Francisco’s So Liberal, They Can’t Afford Waiters

Chris Agee

A fighter jet flies over rebel-held areas of the city of SaidaMOHAMAD ABAZEED/AFP/Getty Images

Report: Israel Shoots Down Syrian Fighter Jet After Entering Airspace

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.