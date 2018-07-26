VP Pence and Security Detail Rush Through Crowd To Aid Young Man

Vice President Mike Pence and his security detail aided a young man who had passed out waiting for the vice president’s arrival in Billings, Montana on Tuesday, The Daily Caller reported.

After arriving at the Billings Logan International Airport on Tuesday evening, Pence attended a fundraiser for Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale.

Besides giving his support for Rosendale, Pence spoke about the tax cuts passed by Congress under the Trump administration.

Heading to Montana this afternoon. Looking forward to visiting with the great people in Big Sky Country and reinforcing @POTUS Trump’s 18 months of results and promises kept! pic.twitter.com/uPen52Okl4 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 24, 2018

After speaking for about 20 minutes at the reception line on the tarmac, Pence started meeting people in the crowd when a man suddenly passed out.

Pence rushed over to the young man and then moved out of the way for paramedics.

“As paramedics checked on the young man, Pence kneeled down to check in and make sure he was ok,” KBUL reported.

The paramedics said the heat caused the man to faint.

.@VP Mike Pence rushed to the aid of a young boy who passed out while waiting for the VP’s arrival in Billings, Montana yesterday. Once the boy was ok, he posed for a picture with him.https://t.co/WIu4GqKTiz pic.twitter.com/PWyUNLLbQF — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 25, 2018

Once he was able to stand, the young man got to take a picture with the vice president.

Pence also greeted Navy SEAL Bo Reichenbach, who lost both of his legs during his service in Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, Eric Trump aided a woman who passed out near a train station by running into traffic and flagging down an ambulance to help.

President Donald Trump also stopped speaking at a rally and called for a doctor when he noticed a woman needed medical attention in April.

