SECTIONS
Politics
Print

VP Pence and Security Detail Rush Through Crowd To Aid Young Man

By Allison Kofol
July 26, 2018 at 11:07am
Print

Vice President Mike Pence and his security detail aided a young man who had passed out waiting for the vice president’s arrival in Billings, Montana on Tuesday, The Daily Caller reported.

After arriving at the Billings Logan International Airport on Tuesday evening, Pence attended a fundraiser for Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale.

Besides giving his support for Rosendale, Pence spoke about the tax cuts passed by Congress under the Trump administration.

After speaking for about 20 minutes at the reception line on the tarmac, Pence started meeting people in the crowd when a man suddenly passed out.

TRENDING: Newly Released Document Changes Thinking on How Pearl Harbor Attack Originated

Pence rushed over to the young man and then moved out of the way for paramedics.

“As paramedics checked on the young man, Pence kneeled down to check in and make sure he was ok,” KBUL reported.

The paramedics said the heat caused the man to faint.

Once he was able to stand, the young man got to take a picture with the vice president.

Pence also greeted Navy SEAL Bo Reichenbach, who lost both of his legs during his service in Afghanistan.

Should there have been more media coverage on Pence’s actions?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Earlier this month, Eric Trump aided a woman who passed out near a train station by running into traffic and flagging down an ambulance to help.

President Donald Trump also stopped speaking at a rally and called for a doctor when he noticed a woman needed medical attention in April.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: good Samaritan, Mike Pence, Montana

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Laura Southern talking to Australian policescreenshot/Youtube

Video: Police Forbid Journalist from Walking Past Mosque

Chris Agee

Supporters cheer as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a 'Make America Great again' rally in Great Falls, Montana, on July 5, 2018.Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Democrat Spokesman Writes Off Trump Voters – ‘The Idiots Aren’t Listening’

Peter Hasson

Kathleen McKinley/Twitter

Twitter Goes After Conservative Commentator for What She Said About Trans in the Military

Joe Simonson

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump makes remarks on the economy at the South Lawn of the White House on July 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. The U.S. economy grew 4.1% in the second quarter, the fastest pace since 2014.Alex Wong/Getty Images

Hawaii Stands with Trump, Continues To Revitalize GOP

Jack Davis

Republican presidential candidates (L-R) Jeb Bush, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Donald Trump participate in a CBS News GOP Debate February 13, 2016 Spencer Platt/Getty

Campaign Nemesis Jeb Bush Praises Trump

Allison Kofol

Daily Caller/Twitter

VP Pence and Security Detail Rush Through Crowd To Aid Young Man

The Western Journal

Noah Berger/the AP

Uncontained Wildfire Destroys Nearly Entire California Community

Randy DeSoto

Trump accuses Cohen of lying about a meeting between Trump's son and Russia.Alex Wong/Getty Images;Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump Issues Fiery Response to Cohen’s Claim That He Knew About Russia Meeting

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.